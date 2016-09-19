The Chic Transformation of a Dated Bathroom

The bathroom is a space that should spell idyllic luxury, since this is where you find the energy to face each new day with a rejuvenated spirit. But unfortunately, this bathroom in the port city of Gdansk in Poland, with its shabby tiles and dated designs was anything but refreshing. Thankfully, the architects from RTP Consulting SP stepped in to offer a low cost renovation with oodles of creativity. And the final result is simply dramatic. The revamped bathroom resplendent in its white and light wooden hues is fitted with modish fixtures and trendy decorative touches which are utilitarian as well. A hint of earthiness comes through its brick finish feature wall, while the plentiful entry of sunlight assures a bright, cheery ambiance.
The old tiles were drab and had to be removed for a more modern-looking bathroom. It was a difficult and time consuming task though.
The tiles were removed painstakingly, to reveal the brickwork underneath. It was necessary to start from the scratch.
A lot of drywall construction was undertaken during the renovation to create the foundation for the new tiles and sanitary wares. The final outcome is stunning though.
The bathroom is now layered with light-hued wooden planks for a quaint look. Simple white fixtures and fittings line the walls as the various sections are cordoned off for better privacy. The slanting roof comes with a skylight which allows sunlight to flood the space generously.
The simple planks that clad the walls create chic panels that are also well-lit thanks to the lighting on the ceiling. The striped bathmat underneath flaunts dark neutrals as a fitting contrast against the light hues in the rest of the space.
Simplicity and unique touches blend to create a look that spells sheer class in this bathroom. The architects have also taken care to adorn this space with homely touches like the white brick wall. The white bureau is wall mounted with a modern sink on top. A dark polished wooden stepladder leans on the side for clever shelving, matching the striped bath mat. The best part about the space is the smattering of mirrors - round and bubble-like, very fitting for a bathroom!
The bathroom has been done up with the best materials that give it a sleek finish, despite the delicate play of modern and rustic textures. The use of glass and slim panels of retro tiles ensures that there are plenty of surprises with every corner that you round, even as an expansive look has been put in place with plenty of privacy.
Inspired by this smart bathroom renovation?