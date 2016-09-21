The Home That Went From Bleak To Beautiful

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where design professionals Design A3 took a dated, dilapidated apartment with beautiful views and completely renovated it, transforming it into a much sought-after space that maximizes its potential.

As we explore the before and afters of this fabulous space, we will also see how space has been utilized along with natural light. The result is a very contemporary, trendy and edgy home that any Canadian would love to live in.

We can also learn a thing or two when it comes to little changes to our own homes, which will completely enhance it!