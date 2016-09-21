The Home That Went From Bleak To Beautiful

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where design professionals Design A3 took a dated, dilapidated apartment with beautiful views and completely renovated it, transforming it into a much sought-after space that maximizes its potential.
As we explore the before and afters of this fabulous space, we will also see how space has been utilized along with natural light. The result is a very contemporary, trendy and edgy home that any Canadian would love to live in.
We can also learn a thing or two when it comes to little changes to our own homes, which will completely enhance it!
In this image, we can see that the home was in a sorry state before the renovation. The floors were in disrepair, the furniture was very old-fashioned and the home itself looks like it hasn't been cared for or looked after in quite some time.
Remember that your home needs constant attention, nurturing and love. If you don't fix those small problems as and when they happen, they'll become very big problems that are difficult to sort out!
Have a look at these small changes that will transform your home to see how easy it is to keep your home looking modern, fresh and stylish.
Can you believe that we are looking at the same interior?
The home has been opened up by letting natural light flow through it. The windows have been replaced and modernized to really take advantage of the sunlight. This is enhanced by the pale yellow and freshly painted walls as well as the brand new and stylish light wooden floors.
The designers have carefully selected decor pieces throughout this home that bring a subtle, natural and classic design style to the interiors without overwhelming the space. The result is very vogue!
We can see the potential in this space! Natural light floods through the large glass doors and there is a large terrace or outdoor space to work with. We can't wait to see what the designers do with it!
The living room has been completely renovated, with the natural light maximized just like we saw in the hallway.
The large glass windows and doors have been replaced with modern counterparts, bringing in a refreshing and modern look and feel, which complement the wooden floors. This element also visually expands the living area, allowing it to transition easily onto the outdoor space, which we will look at a bit closer later on.
The cushy leather sofa and plush armchair allow style and comfort to collide, while a vase of flowers and a purple cushion bring in a splash of colour.
The kitchen was non-functional before the renovation, with the horrible floors, outdated cabinets and counter tops and junk piled everywhere making for a very unattractive look and feel. It's hard to imagine cooking up a storm in this spot, let alone living near it!
The lighting in this space was also very old-fashioned, looking like something that comes out of our grandparent's home. This type of lighting also isn't very functional for a kitchen space!
The kitchen is now a charming, warm and cozy space that the family members probably never leave!
The designers have changed the design and style of the kitchen, opening it up onto the living space, while using a little breakfast bar to keep it slightly separate.
The breakfast bar is very functional, creating a more casual dining spot or gathering spot for the family. A lamp hangs over this area, allowing family members to see what they are doing, cooking or preparing without the light becoming too bright or overwhelming for the small room.
Don't you love how the designers have livened up the neutral colour palette with baby blue and yellow tones?
The bedroom with its grubby windows, shabby walls and non-existent floors needed a little love.
Yet we can also see that the designers have quite a lot of space to work with and there is a gorgeous and large glass door, opening the room up onto the exterior space. This makes for a great base to work from!
The bedroom has been modernized and utilized, resulting in a little haven where the home owner can escape from the rest of the world.
The glass door has been replaced with a much cleaner, newer and more modern version while the exterior space has been converted into a little terrace area with comfortable furniture. This immediately expands the bedroom, creating an extended area where the home owner can relax in the sunshine and fresh air.
The designers have installed some closets in the bedroom, providing an area where clothes and personal items can be stored neatly away. The mirrors on the front of the closet doors visually expand the space, making it seem that much bigger.
Don't you love the little lamp, which introduces ambiance and romance to the space?
In this image, we can see how the designers used an architectural plan to layout their ideas for the renovation. This is a great way to prepare for a construction and redesign as it allows the home owners and the designers to remain on the same page throughout the process.
Are you able to understand this architectural plan?
We end our tour looking at the open plan living space and how the rooms flow into one another – a very sophisticated and trendy design scheme!
Here we can also see how the large glass sliding doors open up onto the beautiful and expansive terrace, physically expanding the home. This area has been utilized for an outdoor dining area, where the family can enjoy the beautiful views that surround the home.
In this image, we also get a good idea of how the neutral tones and splashes of colour create a wonderful end result.
