Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Grow Up: Create Your Own Vertical Garden

Private Business2 Private Business2
Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Loading admin actions …

Vertical gardens are ever versatile. They can go indoors, outdoors, in small gardens, or in huge gardens. They can be simple recycling projects or finely crafted wood work. They can hold all kinds of plants for wildly different looks, from orchids to grasses. Let's talk about how to create a vertical garden that works for your space! 

Vertical Layers

Paisagismo. Vertical, Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical

Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical
Top Gardens Paisagismo Vertical

Believe it or not, you can make this wild wall out of pockets and socks! Collect some old pairs of socks and sew up the holes, and collect old pockets, cutting them out of their pants. When you have enough simply fasten them to your desired wall, close together, and fill with dirt and plants. Eventually, the plants will grow to cover the bottom fabric, creating one cohesive vertical garden.

Courtyard Style

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Vertical gardens are especially useful in courtyards, where they're open to natural sun and water, but you don't want to throw down a spot of dirt to take up valuable space. This vertical garden is made out of traditional pots hung on a trellis system that hangs over the wall. It really makes the courtyard look full of life!  

Indoor Wonder

Office: Vertical Gardens and vegetable pictures homify Study/office vertical garden,office
homify

Office: Vertical Gardens and vegetable pictures

homify
homify
homify

You can have a gardening professional install a vertical garden right into a wall in your home or office. While the wall look exotic and stylish, it also comes along with the calming sound of trickling water as the built-in watering system refreshes the plants. 

Ladder Style

Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)

Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)
Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH)

For vertical gardens in small spaces consider using a ladder-like object to do the trick. This simple cloth organizer looks full and funky as a garden. 

Recycling

Hanging Vintage Garden Tap Planter ELLA JAMES Garden Accessories & decoration
ELLA JAMES

Hanging Vintage Garden Tap Planter

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

Anything that used to be a container can be re-purposed into the container part of the vertical garden. These old faucets bring a rustic kitchen charm to their yard. 

Tropical Garden

Painéis verticais, A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo Modern terrace
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo
A Varanda Floricultura e Paisagismo

To get a tropical look for your vertical garden, ask your local joiner to make a vertical garden out of some rich cherry wood and ask for them to replicate this slatted style. Make sure there are rows of pots on the bottom, to add thick foliage beneath the orchids. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Vines

Architettura & Servizi by SUNDAR Italia, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi Modern Garden
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

The easiest plant to put into a vertical garden is a vine of course! They're already masters at growing upwards, and most need very little water, making them great choices for indoor vertical gardens. 

Grass

Projetos de Paisagismo, Bruno Carettoni Arquitetura Paisagística & Ecodesign Bruno Carettoni Arquitetura Paisagística & Ecodesign Modern Garden
Bruno Carettoni Arquitetura Paisagística &amp; Ecodesign

Bruno Carettoni Arquitetura Paisagística & Ecodesign
Bruno Carettoni Arquitetura Paisagística &amp; Ecodesign
Bruno Carettoni Arquitetura Paisagística & Ecodesign

You can achieve a very orderly look with grass in a vertical garden. You'll want to plant most of the grass near the top, and let it grow long like green locks of hair. It adds a Savannah vibe to this home bar.  

Allergies?

Végétaux artificiels / stabilisés : Centre Commercial, Vertical Flore Vertical Flore Office spaces & stores
Vertical Flore

Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore
Vertical Flore

If you have allergies or don't want to spend time maintaining your garden, try some artificial plants. This lovely collection of mosses, ferns, and flowers is completely fake, but still looks wonderful! 

Love the natural look? You'll find tons of inspiration in this cedar home that's full of natural light. 

This Apartment Makeover Is Sure To Charm You
Which of these vertical garden fits in with your home's style? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks