9 Houses That Explain The Pre-Fab Craze

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Study/office
Why are pre-fab homes so popular? These homes are made and partially constructed off-site with cheap, durable, and beautiful materials. These homes are quick to assemble on-site and can provide superior environmentally friendly designs. We've chosen nine beautiful pre-fab homes, all in different styles, to explain why people have gone crazy over pre-fab homes. 

1. Simple and Sleek

Vivienda prefabricada en Santovenia. Segovia, Ear arquitectura Ear arquitectura Houses
Ear arquitectura

Ear arquitectura
Ear arquitectura
Ear arquitectura

Do you want a practical and simple exterior? This home is an affordable and bright option. It's sturdy construction can withstand the weather of the area and it's happy yellow exterior has been stylishly paired with a textured red roof. 

2. Construction

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Here's pre-fab home in the construction process. Full wall panels were shipped to the site and then assembled by a construction team, piece by piece. Instead of a full poured foundation this pre-fab home will have corner concrete supports, which saves on money and time. However, this home cannot have a basement. 

3. Pre-Fab Pallet

Casa Manifiesto, James & Mau Arquitectura James & Mau Arquitectura
James &amp; Mau Arquitectura

James & Mau Arquitectura
James &amp; Mau Arquitectura
James & Mau Arquitectura

The architects for this home used an unusual material, pallet wood! This cost-effective alternative for lumber boards gives the home a quirky style that anyone can replicate inexpensively. We love the combination of floor-to-ceiling windows with cute circular windows. 

4. Wooden Wonder

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Study/office
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa GG

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Pre-fab homes don't have to use cheap material like pallet wood. These stunning pine panels make this pre-fab home look incredible and natural. The in-built shelves are a dramatic detail that you might not have expected from a pre-fab home. Instead, such in-built architectural features are easily incorporated into these designs. 

5. Rustic Style

Avanti Collection (15mm), Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

You don't need to feel limited to the modern design in the last home. Instead, the wooden wall panels of a pre-fab home can lend themselves to a rustic country style. Simply paint the interior white and add intricate furniture with floral country prints. Consider asking an interior designer to help you add the specific style you want for your pre-fab home. 

6. High Ceiling

Wohnzimmer mit Kährs Parkett, Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Living room
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

It's a little more expensive, but you can add a huge ceiling into pre-fab constructions. This living room has been made dramatic and luxurious with it's tall ceiling in olive-washed wood. The windows on every wall pour in natural light, and the coppery flooring add warmth to the space. 

7. Steel and Siding

CASA ROBER, JAARQ JAARQ Modern houses
JAARQ

JAARQ
JAARQ
JAARQ

It's not just wood that you can use in a pre-fab construction. Steel and white siding are used here to create a modern home that has a distinct geometric style. It's black and white contrast is remarkable as well. 

8. The Library

Casa 205, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Mediterranean style house
HARQUITECTES

HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES

High ceilings and in-built shelving? Yes, please! This huge office is a wonderful space for productivity, providing a ton of natural light and beautiful natural views. 

9. Open to the Sky

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole, BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO – architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

DublDom2.65 in the ecopark YasnoPole

BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO – architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov
BIO - architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov

This amazing design shows off the best a pre-fab home can embody. It's simple materials and base make it clear that this home was cost-effective and quick to build, yet the style blends perfectly with the natural surroundings. Windows provide a view from every side and the sheltered patio is the perfect place to relax.

If you're loving these natural home designs you'll appreciate this modern home that's camouflaged as a natural cottage. 

Which of these pre-fab homes surprised you the most? 

