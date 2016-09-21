The Perfect Home For A Modern Family

Native oak was used for the steps of the staircase, while the surrounding white environs make for a refreshing and bright ambiance here. The railing created from cables makes it seem like the stairs are floating, while the space on the left acts somewhat like a musical den which benefits from lots of sunlight and fresh air.

This simple yet enticing German home enthralls with its airy terrace, minimalist interiors, a futuristic bedroom, and touches which are unique and fun.