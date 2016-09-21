The Perfect Home For A Modern Family

This residence in the quaint German town of Mellrichstadt, was originally built in 1947, but later restructured and extended into a more stylish and contemporary avatar. The old building was preserved but modern accents and trendy materials were introduced for a smart and minimalistic living experience. The house with its sloping roof and expansive terrace looks picturesque on the outside. And on the inside, you will be impressed by the sleek furnishing, classic blend of wooden and white hues, futuristic designs and sudden pops of vibrancy. Designed by the architects at Wukowojac Architects, this abode is a serene and charming place to live in.
The vast, expansive terrace adds a whole new edge to the country style home with its pretty sloping roof and white and grey tones. Smartly shaped glass windows punctuate the building adequately to let in oodles of sunlight, while the simple lines and angles of the structure satisfy geometrical precision. A part of the terrace is shaded for those times when the sun feels unbearable; while a sleek seating arrangement lets you enjoy fresh air amidst the lushness of nature. Crushed stones edge the base of the terrace along with bricks on one side for a subtle earthy charm.
From this vantage point, the house looks like an edgy concoction of triangular and rectangular blocks of concrete. The grey roof features a sleek chimney and a window that projects for a smart look. And the wall on this side flaunts sleek windows for an unusual appearance. Surrounded by verdant lawns, the property looks like a treat for sore eyes.
Stylish and dark furniture offer adequate contrast against the pristine white and warm wooden palette of this minimalistic living area. The sectional is comfy and peppered with bright green and purple cushions which cheer things up here. A sleek niche on its right help in displaying artefacts, while the white cabinets on top store things. The fireplace is a chic and contemporary affair, with its slim base extending to hold the TV.
The open plan layout of this home allows the living space to flow into the expansive dining area and fashionable kitchen seamlessly. A sleek dark table accompanied by modish white and wooden chairs has been positioned near the large window, so that diners receive oodles of natural light and get to enjoy the view outside. The neat window seat with its peppy cushions offers countless hours of indoor relaxation too. And the spotless white kitchen is a bright and happy affair with tons of sleek storage space and chirpy green stools near the counter.
The bedroom separated from its attached bathroom only by a sheet of clear glass took our breath away with its futuristic vibe. The wooden floor complements the white bed and the gleaming closets nicely, while the headboard comes with a niche for arranging essentials. The bathroom is a luxurious yet minimalistic space, with stone matching step with wood for visual interest. A large potted green brings in a hint of freshness, while the large glass doors shaded by stylish blinds lead you to the terrace.
Native oak was used for the steps of the staircase, while the surrounding white environs make for a refreshing and bright ambiance here. The railing created from cables makes it seem like the stairs are floating, while the space on the left acts somewhat like a musical den which benefits from lots of sunlight and fresh air.
This simple yet enticing German home enthralls with its airy terrace, minimalist interiors, a futuristic bedroom, and touches which are unique and fun. Take another tour for more inspiration - The Box-Shaped Home Stacked With Simplicity.