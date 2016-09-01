The Coolest Carriage House On The Block

Today, we will take you on the tour of a compact but stylish home in Laurelhurst in Seattle, USA, created by the architects at Path Architecture. This carriage or laneway house is essentially a garage with a studio apartment on top. Rendered in sober tones and rich timber, the house flaunts a quirky shape with lots of glass doors and windows which allow ample sunlight to pervade the interiors. Sleek, minimalistic and sensible furnishing and designs add oomph to this simple abode where space has been utilised intelligently. The backyard especially is an oasis of outdoor pleasure, complete with an in-ground spa, a fireplace, an open air seating arrangement and a refreshing outdoor shower.
A laneway house is a smaller, detached home located where the garage would normally go on a single-family lot.
Laneway houses contribute to the overall sustainability of the city. They give people more opportunities to live close to where they work, shop, and play, and they make the city's urban lanes more green, liveable, and safe. Laneway housing also contributes to the amount of affordable rental housing available in the city. Find out from your municipality if laneway house are allowed in your city.
The backyard of this home comes with a paved patio that overlooks the garden. And it is a concoction of open air delights in the lap of nature. Take a rejuvenating dip in the in-ground spa, or enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends. The fireplace burns bright during the winter months to keep you warm, while the outdoor shower washes away your stress after a long day.
Gorgeous wooden planks line the outdoor shower and sauna for a cozy and earthy feel. Wooden slats line the floor too, while a rain shower waits elegantly to energize you with water therapy. Sleek stone steps edged with lush greens lead you to the privacy of the interiors from here.
The interiors are minimalistic yet classy, with abundant doses of wood making for an inviting atmosphere. The indoor dining area comprises of a simple and sleek table surrounded by modish chairs, while the trendy open kitchen stands close by with its slim shelves and sensible design. Massive glass doors allow diners to enjoy the view outside, while a chic pendant lamp lights up the space after sunset.
Furniture for this home has been chosen cleverly so that they can be aligned neatly next to each other, and space for movement can be maximised. Wood and sober hues like grey come together for a minimalistic look here. The compact sofa can become a bed if a guest suddenly decides to stay over, while the dining table and chairs can be tucked underneath the sleek shelf when not in use. A chest of slim drawers stands in the corner to cater to storage needs in a sophisticated manner.
Wooden accents pair with spotless white in the stylish bathroom for a cosy and fresh feel, which you get to experience in the rest of the home too. The smart sink comes with a useful cabinet underneath for storing toiletries, while the quaint mirror adds to the cottage-like charm here. The bathroom is just on the other side of the kitchen, and comes with ample cabinets on the right for housing dirty laundry and cleaning supplies too.
With a stunning backyard and trendy yet earthy interiors, this house in Seattle is a modern urban delight.