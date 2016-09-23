A Picture-Perfect Lincoln-Log Home

This cabin is straight from the picture books. Built by Woody-Holzhaus and Kontio architects, this Lincoln-log-like home is nestled in a forest not far from Burg Stargard, a small German town with a charming gothic castle that, like this home, could also find a place in a storybook of its own.

However quaint this home's stacked log design may appear, you'll soon discover that the interior is far from rustic – modern details in furniture, appliances, design, and lighting make every room in this cabin a modern, luxurious space. It's time to see what awaits inside.