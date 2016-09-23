A Picture-Perfect Lincoln-Log Home

This cabin is straight from the picture books. Built by Woody-Holzhaus and Kontio architects, this Lincoln-log-like home is nestled in a forest not far from Burg Stargard, a small German town with a charming gothic castle that, like this home, could also find a place in a storybook of its own.
However quaint this home's stacked log design may appear, you'll soon discover that the interior is far from rustic – modern details in furniture, appliances, design, and lighting make every room in this cabin a modern, luxurious space. It's time to see what awaits inside.
There's no doubt about it: this home makes a stately first impression! With a patterned brick walkway laying a wide open path to the front porch, this home obtains an instant sense of grandeur. Small old-fashioned lanterns add a sense of historic charm to the stone wall that lines the path, providing illumination in a remote forested area that's sure to be quite dark once the sun sets.
Built on a slight hill, the home take advantage of its sloping vantage point by displaying a large front porch that appears to gaze out over the front lawn – another grand statement.
Although stately, this home maintains a sense of simplicity with its traditional log cabin design, its shape and color reminiscent of a toy cabin that a child might create using Lincoln logs, a long-time playroom favorite. With this in mind, this home's tidy log cabin design brings its guests back in time to simpler days, evoking childhood memories of playing outdoors.
One notable feature of this exterior is the way the architects have created various spots for viewing the back lawn – not only does this home include a front porch, but it also features a wrap-around in addition to the upper floor's balcony.
The central room of the home is lofty, luxurious, and a bit on the dramatic side. The designers have infused a sense of bold personality into this room's design with large cowhide rugs on the floor, and several contrast cowhide pillows to match. Although the light wood offers a subdued, rustic backdrop, this living room gets a modern twist with a silver chandelier and sharp rectangular shape of the bold black couch in the center of the room. With so much space to work with, it's no wonder these designers have gone out on a limb to include some dramatic statement items like these. This dramatic modern look is balanced with the addition of multiple plants that infuse nature into the space, a lovely reminder of the building's lush woodland setting.
Once again, subdued wooden tones in the walls are offered a striking contrast among the ultra-modern appliances of this polished and glossy kitchen. The golden antique picture frames hanging on the walls are traditional, rustic elements that you'd expect to find in this cabin, but the stainless steel fridge, glass-topped table, and silver chandelier are all a complete surprise! Although there are several shiny, attention-grabbing aspects in this room, the stand-out feature of this kitchen is the rounded wood-burning stove, which transforms a traditional cabin hearth into a sleek modern appliance.
No, you're not in downtown NYC – you're off in a remote cabin in the woods! This eclectic loft emanates a certain urban fashion sense all its own, with a unique glass bubble light fixture hanging over a zebra hide rug! Add the low-profile furniture and artistic sprout of wooden beams that reach to the ceiling, and you've got yourself a fun and visually interesting space. These exotic elements add glamour and personality, making for a stylish space that would be at home in a stylish city apartment.
A room with some of the lowest ceilings in the home, this study maintains a sense of sheltered calm. Dark tones in the furniture work to balance out the light woods of the walls, as well as the white light emanating from the wavy glass light fixtures.
This bedroom is undeniably a highly sensory place! Everywhere you look, you absorb a different texture: the plush golden rug offers a rich, smooth texture, while the throw on the bed brings a soft, fuzzy feel to the room. A deep black chair looks positively velvety, while the smooth white light above brings a glossy, polished feel. Beyond, two distinct layers of curtains bring a mixture of gauzy, rough, and silky textures – all in all, this bedroom is full of things that appeal to your sense of texture, literally bringing your body to its senses as you wake up to the glow of the morning sun!
