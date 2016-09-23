Design Lesson: A Home With Upbeat Scandinavian-Style

Here's a glimpse of the overall space – right away, you get a sense for the spaciousness and friendly open flow of the interior of this apartment. A light grey couch works to reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it, allowing light to bounce to the father areas of the room that don't enjoy such a sunny location. In this living room area of the space, you can see how the designers have worked with pattern and texture to create a visually interesting space: from the rich, furry texture of the rug to the sandy grey of the couch and its geometrically pattered pillows, this corner of the room exhibits a sense of energy and fun!

Along the back wall, you can glimpse the entry to the home, which you'll explore in more detail below: