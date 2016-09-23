Design Lesson: A Home With Upbeat Scandinavian-Style

The interior architects at Arctitu in Hong Kong were commissioned to make this urban apartment a fresh, more inviting space. In doing so, they've opened up the interior layout of the home in order to create a more friendly atmosphere between the living room, dining room, and kitchen. In addition, they've focused on creating a layout that conducts and reflects the natural light entering the space, making for a more lively apartment all around. As you'll see, these talented designers are never without an eye for detail – this interior design job shines a spotlight on the many small details that, all together, make for a fresh, personality-infused home.
Here's a glimpse of the overall space – right away, you get a sense for the spaciousness and friendly open flow of the interior of this apartment. A light grey couch works to reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it, allowing light to bounce to the father areas of the room that don't enjoy such a sunny location. In this living room area of the space, you can see how the designers have worked with pattern and texture to create a visually interesting space: from the rich, furry texture of the rug to the sandy grey of the couch and its geometrically pattered pillows, this corner of the room exhibits a sense of energy and fun!
Along the back wall, you can glimpse the entry to the home, which you'll explore in more detail below:
If there ever was a well-designed entry, this is it. So often, items are left piled beside the door in a half-finished attempt to put them where they ultimately belong. This entry area offers a streamlined cabinet and shelf for all of those pesky last-minute items, as well as a tidy nook underneath for tucking away shoes. A small stool for sitting down to put on shoes adding a finishing functional touch to this entryway, making it a highly practical (and clutter-free) design for all of that coming and going.
The first thing you see when you enter (tucking your shoes under the convenient entryway shelf!) is this streamlined and spacious kitchen! Never has an apartment kitchen enjoyed so much counter space! This generous layout makes this space into a practical work space, but it also makes for a friendly spot for guests to gather, as the wine glasses and appetizer tray indicate!
A notable aspect of this home's interior design is the way these designers have created a fluid and cohesive colour theme while using minimal amounts of colour. Throughout the home, there are small details like these that reflect a pastel-oriented theme, with creamy teals, blues, pinks, and yellows adding subtle splashes of colour throughout the space. The result is a theme that draws heavily on Scandinavian-inspired design.
It's always surprising to see how much personality can be added to a room by the addition of a few well-placed, uncluttered items that each have an interesting story to tell. This cluster of knick-knacks, far from looking messy, offers a unique assortment of textures and shapes that cause you to wonder about the stories behind their importance. Although the items are scattered in a laissez-faire manner, they too are instilled with the same sense of balance found throughout the rest of the room, exhibiting a balance of dark and light tones, as well as straight and curved lines, patterns and solids, etc.
This sunny windowsill also draws attention to the details, where creamy pastels once again reflect the room's subtle colour scheme. In this sunlight location, the colours are kept brighter and warmer to magnify the sense of warmth that they enjoy in such a cheery, sun-filled location.
This dining room (or dining area, as you might call it, since the rooms are all connected as one) offers a simple design that's blissfully distraction free. Matte greys tie the room into the space's pastel colour scheme, and the polished table offers a hint of minimalism in its simple square design. For contrast, round chairs and light fixtures balance out the sharp edges of the table.
The table is set, and this dining room is ready for guests! Pops of red in the teatime ceramics transform the table into a lively and upbeat gathering place, still leaving plenty of room on the generous table for dinner plates and dishes later on. Once again, these designers have shown their skill in blending function with design, as this friendly dining room is not only aesthetically appealing, but also highly convenient for hosting guests in that it offers a large dining surface and ample space for moving though the space around the entire table.
