This ranch home balances modern and rustic beautifully

Built in a true ranch style, this home instantly transports you to the days of cowboys, rolling prairies, and boot spurs! The friendly facade is stunning in its balanced symmetry, and the cheerful wooden furniture resting on the front porch turn this home into a welcoming place, right off the bat. You can simply imagine how beautiful it would be to enjoy a glass of wine or a morning coffee as you overlook the misty meadow that extends from the home's low-lying front porch!

With a small second floor and large ground floor plan, the lower half has been designed to contain the living room, garage, front terrace, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and a bedroom. The upper section enjoys privacy as a master bedroom. Throughout the home, you'll notice how the architects included plenty of windows that offer views of the beautiful scenery, in addition to flooding the interior with light.