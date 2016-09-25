10 Mistakes You Make While Planning a New Home

Buying, planning for, and designing a new home is a really big deal. It's the largest purchase that most people make in their life. That said, you should get what you want! Don't fall into the trap of creating excuses and justifications for building a home that's not everything you wanted. There's always a way to get the features you've always dreamed of, and with the collaboration of a professional architect, roofer, interior designer (etc), it can be easy to put your ideas to paper and find the right materials for creating your dream home.

It's all too common to opt for something you don't really like simply because it fits your budget. Probably the most common constraint in building a new home is the cost associated with it. However, by looking at the bigger picture you can manage to get around this apparent roadblock by thinking of ways to save in other areas, or changing your work life over time in order to bring in a higher salary.

Likewise, people limit their dreams by telling themselves that certain features of a home are out of style, no difficult to maintain, unsuitable for their climate, not good for a family with kids, and a dozen other justifications for disallowing what they really want. If you're finding excuses and justifications like these, don't stop short at these apparent roadblocks! Use them as opportunities to think creatively about your new space and to re-imagine the new lifestyle you'll have. Wishing for floor-to-ceiling windows like this home, but thinking they're too hard to clean? An extendable mop will have you feeling otherwise. Often there are many simple and straightforward solutions to the desires that get weighed down by excuses. Use these solutions!