7 Thrifty Ways To Redecorate Your Kitchen

A more personalized kitchen is a thrifty way to make your kitchen stand out. Details can make a home more inviting and there are tons of ways to DIY your way to a beautiful kitchen. It can be as simple as decorating plain wooden spoons with washi tape or as full fledged as crocheting your own washcloths! This kitchen makes use of a unique mix of colours and textures to create a personalized kitchen.

