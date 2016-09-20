7 Thrifty Ways To Redecorate Your Kitchen

At homify we want you to try something new in your kitchen. If you are too cautious to attempt an entire overhaul, we would like to entice you with some thrifty tips to revitalize your kitchen decor. Not sure where to start? We know lots of kitchen planners who can help you design your best kitchen ever. If you find yourself tired of looking at your kitchen instead of eager to spend time in there, perhaps these 7 tips will inspire you to make a few changes.
Create a kitchen you will love to spend time in by mixing modern and rustic styles. In this kitchen we see glazed brick, dark wood, and a vintage style granite countertop. Charming rustic touches like these make the kitchen feel homey and warm. There's also some track lighting and a colourful wall thrown in the mix. Modern fixtures make the kitchen practical and beautiful. It's inexpensive to create an accent wall and install some modern lighting! Try mixing up your style in the kitchen to include the best from both styles.
Another cheap kitchen decor hack is to use some discreet storage solutions. Tucking utensils out of sight and putting the toaster in a cupboard when not in use are some easy ways to make a kitchen look more expensive than it actually is! If your counter space is limited then taking full advantage of all your built-in kitchen storage is a must. Having items out on the counter can make a kitchen casual, like this kitchen, while having clear counters makes it look chic.
We believe that your kitchen should be a place you love to spend time in with family and friends, not just a place to hurriedly rush around making food haphazardly. We recommend putting some seating into your kitchen to make it a more comfortable space. It’s important to use all the space you have to make a cozy and comfortable home. This kitchen fits a breakfast table in snugly so that they can enjoy the kitchen all together.
When designing a room most of us forget to look up! There is a lot of wasted opportunities in kitchens that neglect the use of their vertical space. Get cabinets to go flush to the ceiling or use a tall shelving unit in the kitchen pantry. Building up like this takes full advantage of a kitchen with high ceilings and makes a room feel robust. A thrifty way to use this vertical space up is to place decor items on top of the kitchen cabinets or lean a decorative ladder against the wall that holds tea towels.
Monochrome kitchens are great for those looking for a clean minimalist style. However, to make a kitchen feel lively we recommend decorating with colours that reflect your style and personality. Colours create depth and meaning in a room. Bursts of lemon yellow and lime green in an otherwise monochrome kitchen are extremely attractive. Throw in a colourful chair or use bright tableware in your kitchen to break up a monochrome look.
Nothing inspires creativity more than unexpected design. These cabinets high on the wall refuse to blend in with the room. Having a candy red colour theme in your kitchen like this is also an inexpensive way to have a put together look. We love the use of wallpaper in this room! It’s easy to sneak a breakfast bar into a kitchen space like the one seen here.
A more personalized kitchen is a thrifty way to make your kitchen stand out. Details can make a home more inviting and there are tons of ways to DIY your way to a beautiful kitchen. It can be as simple as decorating plain wooden spoons with washi tape or as full fledged as crocheting your own washcloths! This kitchen makes use of a unique mix of colours and textures to create a personalized kitchen.
