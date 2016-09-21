Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 homes for the perfect escape

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Pool
Loading admin actions …

Everyone wants a dream house where they could go to escape the world. Work is stressful, social engagements are taxing, and that laundry list of to-do's is never ending. Imagine putting the world on pause and getting away from it all. We've rounded up of some of the most perfect homes where you can do just that! There are lots of architects on homify that can help you achieve your dreams of a getaway home. Get ready to book a departure ticket because we will tour some inspiring dream homes from around the world.

1. Exterior of the home nestled in the woods

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home in the woods is an excellent choice for a fall or winter getaway! We love the deck space and covered porch outside. That glazing and sloped roof mean there’s a big bright space inside the home. A lovely place to escape to and enjoy the glories of nature.

The interior

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A look inside shows off a bright interior. The views of green trees outside is stunning! We love the light wood on the walls and floors that give the space a modern cabin feel.

2. A modern getaway

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

This home has striking modern style. The floor to ceiling windows open up the main floor beautifully. The balcony upstairs is just begging for us to sit there with our coffees in the morning to watch the sunrise!

And now for the view…

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern terrace
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

Here’s that incredible view from the balcony we love so much. It’s so nice to have a getaway by the water. What an inspiring home to relax and refresh yourself.

3. A fairytale house

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

This house is unreal. It looks like it’s taken straight from a fairytale. The house has a classic shape and is built with wood. The stone wall outside gives the property an old-world charm and the nearby pond is perfect to sit beside on a lazy afternoon .

Warm cozy interior

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

Looking inside we can see the gorgeous wood interior. A modern bone white fireplace is in the centre of the attention, providing cozy heat in the winter. Imagine this house in the snow, it would look like a darling gingerbread home!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. A home in the hills

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern houses
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

This home looks like a redux of an italian winery. The stunning glazing is a perfect to view the panoramic hilly vistas. The simplistic landscaping helps the home blend in well with the hills. We’d love to have our getaway here!

Poolside, please

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Pool
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

This home has a great pool surrounded by a stylish wood deck. The green tiling in the bottom of the pool makes it look like you could go swimming in an emerald. Even those who can’t swim would love to spend time by this pool.

5. Heritage home

FERIEN IM DENKMAL – ALTES SCHIFFERHAUS, Planungsgruppe Barthelmey Planungsgruppe Barthelmey Country style house
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey

Planungsgruppe Barthelmey
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey

This incredible heritage house is brimming with countryside old world charm. The incredible sloped  thatched roof makes for a comfortable interior. The idyllic green surroundings make this home idyllic for a getaway.

Clean interiors

FERIEN IM DENKMAL – ALTES SCHIFFERHAUS, Planungsgruppe Barthelmey Planungsgruppe Barthelmey Kitchen
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey

Planungsgruppe Barthelmey
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey
Planungsgruppe Barthelmey

The stylish Scandinavian style interior of the home is breathtaking. Check out the wood beams and columns that support the house. A bright wash of white makes the space look serene.

6. Chalet home

Chalet de Claude: un chalet de luxe, mais distinctif avec un intérieur en rouge et noir, shep&kyles design shep&kyles design Country style house
shep&amp;kyles design

shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design
shep&kyles design

Nestled in snowy mountains, this home is a perfect little ski chalet. The dark nordic wood of the building is cozy and stylish. We would love to wake up to views of those snow dusted trees!

Bring me a hot chocolate

Chalet de Claude: un chalet de luxe, mais distinctif avec un intérieur en rouge et noir, shep&kyles design shep&kyles design Kitchen
shep&amp;kyles design

shep&kyles design
shep&amp;kyles design
shep&kyles design

Stepping inside we can see sleek charcoal tiled floor and wonderful wood beams that give the home character and depth. The space looks upscale yet rustic.

7. A mini chalet

Habitat de loisir en bois - camping les Clots mirandol - bourgnounac, ...architectes ...architectes Commercial spaces Hotels
… architectes

...architectes
… architectes
...architectes

This is the light version of a chalet getaway! This darling small home has gabled roofs and a wrap-around style porch out front. We love the tree integrated into the style of the home.

Warm up

Habitat de loisir en bois - camping les Clots mirandol - bourgnounac, ...architectes ...architectes Commercial spaces Hotels
… architectes

...architectes
… architectes
...architectes

A look inside shows us the fun interior of the home. There’s a tiny fireplace with a cozy eating area nearby. White walls and pale wood make the space bright and homey.

8. Memories of the Mediterranean

Вилла в Испанской Каталонии, ODEL ODEL Villas Bricks White
ODEL

ODEL
ODEL
ODEL

This stylish Mediterranean home has and cheerful bright terracotta roof tiles and white washed walls that make this home a stylish vacation spot. The colonial style building is endearing.

Colonial chic

Вилла в Испанской Каталонии, ODEL ODEL Living room
ODEL

ODEL
ODEL
ODEL

The home is regally furnished and full of great spots like this workspace. A getaway should have all the comforts of home with a fun twist!

9. A Snow White home

Exterior Amina Country style house
Amina

Exterior

Amina
Amina
Amina

This fairy tale home looks like a perfect vacation spot for those who love a rustic getaway. The home looks like a modern take on the house from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves! Ducks may not be included.

For a sweet slumber

Guest Room Amina Country style bedroom
Amina

Guest Room

Amina
Amina
Amina

A look inside this home shows off the incredible glazing and charming rustic wood beam structure of the home. This is perfect bedroom for when you need a country getaway.

10. Take This House With You

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated home
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

This modern portable tiny home is placed in the countryside amidst the grass. This is truly a getaway spot not to be missed. The modern concrete and glass exterior is paired with a gabled roof design. Slim and stylish!

Sleek inside

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

The interior shows off some modern and country style. We love the floor to ceiling windows and the homey decor in this portable home.

Thanks for reading our list of incredible homes for the perfect escape! If you want more home inspiration, check out our feature on a home that finds a perfect balance of classic and contemporary.

The Prefab Home You Can Customize For Your Family
Where will you escape to?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks