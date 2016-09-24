This Is How You Fireproof A Wooden Home

Characteristically stylish wood homes exude charm and warmth. Post and beam construction dates far back in European history and some of the most striking home design features make use of wood. From pale birch to rich mahogany, the spectrum of wood is enchanting and each shade casts its own spell. Interior designers and decorators love to work with wood spaces and can create beautiful rooms easily. However, wood has one unfortunate disadvantage; it can be flammable.
As long as you keep in mind some practical tips for fire safety, a wood is no less safe than concrete or brick for your home. While homeowners ought to be concerned about the safety of their homes, we think wood is an excellent choice and with a little planning and precaution you can fireproof with style. Here's our list of tips to show you how to fireproof your home.
One of the easiest ways to fireproof your home is to make use of a fire-resistant coating. It can be applied on interior walls and ceilings as a clear coating that lets the natural character of the wood shine through. The coating goes on quickly and there's absolutely no drilling or construction incurred in this fireproofing upgrade. Just make sure you hire a professional to do the application because it's a specialized job.
Another safety tip is to pay attention to the fabrics in your home decor. Man-made fabrics tend to be highly flammable, so consider linen curtains instead of a poly-blend, for example.
Did you know that a wood house can actually be safer than steel? Wood has a longer reaction time and a black layer forms to insulate the wood and it causes the wood to burn more slowly.
Also, wooden structures maintain their carrying capacity far longer than steel structures so a collapse can be prevented for hours. To insulate a wood home you want to use a fire-resistant or noncombustible insulation material.
Smoke detectors are the default fire prevention tool in every home. They are extremely helpful to alert people to a potential fire threat. Be sure to place smoke detectors throughout your home as directed. In fact, they are mandatory in most Canadian provinces. Try to connect the detectors together so when one goes off the others will follow suit. Remember that to be effective, fire alarms need to be tested regularly and their batteries replaced.
Pro tip: don't put one where you are cooking in the kitchen as it will constantly agitate.
If you have expensive or irreplaceable belongings and equipment in your home, then you may want to opt for an automatic fire extinguishing system. This will automatically switch on when it detects a temperature difference. At the least, your home should be equipped with a fire extinguisher that you know how to use.
Make sure that everyone in your home is fire smart. Children especially need to know what to do incase of a fire! Teach them what to do if they discover a fire and how to prevent one by not playing with the stove.
Put a sticker on the door alerting firefighters to your family pet inside the home incase a fire happens when you are not home. Establish a muster point to meet at in case of fire that's a safe distance away from the home.
Thanks for reading our tips on fireproofing your home! We hope that they give you peace of mind if you have a wood home or are interested in getting one.