A Chic Comfy Family Home

The sleek and chic secluded country home that we are about to explore today, is essentially an upgraded avatar of an existing building in the rural North Gyeongsang Province in South Korea. Rendered creatively by the architects at Hangul House Inc. the stylish and contemporary residence offers stunning views of mountainous terrains from the balconies and deck. Black, white, grey and wooden hues dominate this country abode for an industrial chic appeal which doesn’t compromise on comfort and convenience. Simple but elegant designs, trendy lights, clever utilization of space, stylish fixtures, and love for greenery make this home an inspiring place to live in and connect with nature.
Sleek and simple lines dominate the striking facade, along with intriguing textures like wood, metal and glass. An expansive deck adorned with outdoor furniture and potted greens offer ample space to unwind and breathe in fresh air. The meandering terrace on the upper storey flaunts an edgy look, and provides a more private space to soak in the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The richness of wood combines with the coolness of black metal and glows aesthetically, thanks to the soothing sconce lights.
The house was planned in accordance with the modern school of design, and features an open plan layout that integrates the living space and kitchen. A modish grey couch with vibrantly patterned cushions sits on the left, waiting for you to sink in, while a wooden wall panel adds warmth to the space. The sleek and glossy entertainment unit on the right celebrates the owner’s love for minimalism, while lush potted plants infuse the area with natural freshness. The gleaming white floor stretches to the kitchen too, to ensure a sense of continuity.
Rendered in elegant white and grey shades, the kitchen is a gleaming and ultramodern affair. Sleek cabinets offer oodles of storage space, while a U-shaped counter lets you move around easily. Chrome appliances, bold black lamps, and brilliant focused lights offer you the inspiration to dish out delicacies happily. A couple of wooden and chrome high chairs sit near the counter, so that you can grab a quick bite or enjoy a cool drink whenever you please.
A snazzy black metal and frosted glass partition offers the neat home office some privacy, and looks visually appealing too. A sleek desk accompanied by some modish white and wooden chairs helps you brainstorm productively, while a trendy window allows sunlight to pervade the space. A compact bookshelf in the corner and a trendy pendant light complete the smart and inspiring look of the office.
A large and super plush bed takes the centre stage in this minimalistic bedroom, while warm wooden accents offer cosiness to the space. Large glass sliding doors lead you to the airy and sunny terrace, while a jazzy ceiling light spruces up the space after sunset.
The very contemporary combination of grey and white has infused this smart bathroom with unmatched elegance. Ultramodern sanitary wares, minimalistic fixtures, useful niches and shelves, and a sharp mirror cabinet make sure that both aesthetics and functionality are in place. We especially love the grey transparent screen that separates the sleek shower nook from the rest of the bathroom.
Inspired by the elegant simplicity and trendy designs of this interesting home? Sure you are! Here’s another tour that will give you more ideas - This Lovely Loft Sports A Beautiful Blend Of Styles.