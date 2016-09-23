A Family Home That's A Cut Above The Rest

Cutting-edge modern architecture has never looked so good as it does in this fabulous, 4,000 square foot house.
Designed by 21 Architects, this home is an example of how innovation collides with an excellent design strategy, resulting in a home that is simply flawless throughout its interior and exterior spaces.
Naveen Jain, an entrepreneur and philantropist, said,
Success doesn't necessarily come from breakthrough innovation but from flawless execution. A great strategy alone won't win a game or a battle; the win comes from basic blocking and tackling.
Today we will see how innovation and execution align, creating incredible results.
In this image, we can see how the structure of this building is unique, trendy and contemporary, while still introducing subtle and earthy tones.
The building goes up several storeys, layered upon one another in a very innovative and original way. The result is an eclectic mix of shapes and volumes, with a cohesive look and feel thanks to the neutral colour palette.
The cream walls complement the stone cladding, with the facade further enhanced by the carefully planted trees at the front of the house.
On the second floor, we can see how a large balcony with glass railings integrates the interior and exterior spaces.
This is a house that you would drive past and do a double-take, don't you think?
If we move up from the ground floor to the second floor, we can see just how trendy and stylish every facet of this home is.
The balcony/terrace space that we saw from the bottom floor features beautiful sun loungers where the family can relax in the sunshine and enjoy the views from the front of the house. The wooden flooring brings in an earthy tone while the plants add a touch of greenery to the space.
We can also see how the home takes on an L-shape, creating privacy and protection in this little space.
The interior of the home is very similar to the exterior with its cutting-edge design, neutral colour-palette and integration of nature.
In the kitchen, we come across a very unique and stylish design! The flooring features big slabs of tile, interspersed with stone pebbles. This is truly a rustic meets modern approach.
The white and grey colours used in the kitchen space create a very clean and aesthetically pleasing space, while the glass windows and doors on the left allow natural light to flow into the home. They also integrate the interior and exterior perfectly in a way that is simply breathtaking.
The living area of the home flows from each room to the next, with the wooden floors creating a warm and inviting ambiance throughout.
In the background, we can see how pot plants and trees have been used in the interior design to allow for a constant connection to nature. This is a great and subtle design tip! A slab of concrete on the right also introduces a slightly more rustic touch.
The living room features very chic and stylish white furniture as well as a glass atrium where trees have been placed. On the opposite side, the living room flows out onto a wooden deck.
This constant connection to the exterior spaces creates a very light and bright interior design, as well as making the rooms look that much spacious.
Lighting is also key to a space like this. You'll notice that the designers have included lamps throughout the room, giving the living area a soft glow in the evenings. Dimming lights in the ceiling enhance this look and feel.
If we make our way to the second floor, we come across a more casual and comfortable living room where the family can watch television, have afternoon naps or read their books.
Yet, there is no compromise on quality or style.
A piece of artwork has also been included in this space to bring a bit of colour and charm to the home. This is very important! Your home is an extension of who you are and while it is wonderful for it to look vogue, it should also feel homely, warm and comfortable for you. Introduce some family photographs or pieces of art that appeal to you.
In the bedroom, we can see that the same neutral colour palette prevails as well as the integration of natural materials. This is room that is serene, peaceful and tranquil with strong connections to the outdoors thanks to the wooden cladding and plants and trees.
What also makes for a very peaceful and serene bedroom is the minimalist design. There is nothing in this room that isn't functional or necessary. Everything else is stored neatly out of sight.
Don't you love the simple white bed and charcoal floating bedside tables? This is a great example of how simple can sometimes be the most sophisticated.
We end off our tour on the terrace outside, which visually and physically expands the living area. Here the family can enjoy winter afternoons in front of the beautiful and stylish fire pit or summer afternoons drinking iced tea and playing in the garden.
The designers have invested in durable yet sleek furniture for the outdoor space, ensuring that comfort and style collide. The manicured lawn further enhances the design, contrasting beautifully with the black and white facade.
This is a family home that truly has it all!
