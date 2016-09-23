A Family Home That's A Cut Above The Rest

Cutting-edge modern architecture has never looked so good as it does in this fabulous, 4,000 square foot house.

Designed by 21 Architects, this home is an example of how innovation collides with an excellent design strategy, resulting in a home that is simply flawless throughout its interior and exterior spaces.

Naveen Jain, an entrepreneur and philantropist, said, Success doesn't necessarily come from breakthrough innovation but from flawless execution. A great strategy alone won't win a game or a battle; the win comes from basic blocking and tackling.

Today we will see how innovation and execution align, creating incredible results.