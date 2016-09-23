The Creative Makeover Of A Shoddy Home

Sleek lime green tiles fill this super stylish bathroom with vigour and positive energy, besides adding a generous dose of colour. The solid and dark wooden accents offer warmth and cosiness, while the modish sanitary wares promise to make the rejuvenation process a pleasure. A sleek glass partition separates the shower nook from the rest of the bathroom, while a large mirror and tasteful lighting add to the brightness of this space.

So you see how this once drab and forlorn home received a refreshing lease of life with unique patterns, bold hues, premium materials and contemporary accents. Check out another makeover story for more ideas - A Refreshing Reno For This Dull Dated Home.