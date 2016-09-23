The Creative Makeover Of A Shoddy Home

We don’t need to emphasize the richness of the historical, artistic and architectural heritage of Rome, do we? The capital of Italy is an extremely cosmopolitan city which is home to both modern and dated abodes. And today, we will witness the incredible transformation of Casa GA, which was a shabby and mundane place initially. It lacked taste, style and hardly looked habitable. But thanks to the intelligent efforts of the architects at 2BN Architetti Associati, the revamped residence is contemporary, quirky and replete with elegant hues and unique pattern plays. Space has been utilised efficiently, and there is ample provision for outdoor entertainment too.
The interior of the home was primarily lying bare and highly underutilised, and the magenta kitchen counter was more of an eyesore than appealing. Ageing walls and non-descript tiles on the floor hardly helped matters.
The black, white and grey hexagonal tiles floored us the moment we set our eyes upon the renovated space. A smartly designed wall with slim floating shelves has now replaced the jarring magenta counter you saw before, and this unit aids storage and display of artefacts with ease. But what we find really inspiring is the quirkily shaped floor to ceiling bookshelves which create an unusual peek-a-boo effect for the staircase behind them. A quaint round table and trendy grey chairs let you dine in this arty space cosily, while a wall-mounted wooden unit on the right offers adequate space for storing things.
Here is a look at another end of the merged living and dining space of this house. Subtle hues dominate this space and allow the modish fireplace to stand out against its cool grey background. And the large glass doors in their sleek frames help integrate the interiors with the backyard effectively. The backyard patio features a cozy wooden seating arrangement, perfect for enjoying fresh air and soaking in the natural beauty all around.
The reddish hue of exposed bricks clashed terribly with the yellow paint in this space, and made for a scary show of sorts. The floor was dreary and the staircase surely didn’t look like anything that would lead to heaven.
What a vision in white and black greets us now! The gleaming black staircase is an ultramodern affair and creates an enticing picture, set against the quirky white shelves. Simple and powerful!
The stairs leading to the basement looked outdated and the wooden railing needed a more modern update. The walls flanking the staircase called for fresh coats of paint too.
A strip of intense black has replaced the old boring ceiling of the staircase, and the freshly painted pristine white walls look fabulous too. The quirky shelves of the dining space we saw when we just started the tour, have replaced the dull wooden railing, and the effect is unique.
White dominates this compact but smart bedroom, and makes it appear more spacious than it is. A plush purple and white bed with delicate patterns on the cover promises a good night’s sleep, while a built-in closet with sliding doors makes clever use of available space. The slim ledge behind the bed holds a gleaming golden statue which adds a hint of glamour to the room. And the tall mirror on the right helps you get dressed easily, besides lending the illusion of extra space.
Sleek lime green tiles fill this super stylish bathroom with vigour and positive energy, besides adding a generous dose of colour. The solid and dark wooden accents offer warmth and cosiness, while the modish sanitary wares promise to make the rejuvenation process a pleasure. A sleek glass partition separates the shower nook from the rest of the bathroom, while a large mirror and tasteful lighting add to the brightness of this space.
So you see how this once drab and forlorn home received a refreshing lease of life with unique patterns, bold hues, premium materials and contemporary accents.