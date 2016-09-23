This Kitchen Reno Transforms The Entire House

Italian architect professionals are experts when it comes to creating new and innovative ways to transform small spaces.

In fact, as we explore this apartment, we will see how the designers came up with several different and innovative ways to completely redefine the style and design of the interiors. We will witness how different colours, tones, textures, furniture and even artwork contribute to a whole new look and feel.

What is so exciting about this is how many options exist, showing us just how easy it can be to redesign our own homes as well as how much fun it can be. We really can afford to get quite creative!

Let's take a look…