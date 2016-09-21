10 Ideas To Dress Your House Walls

Sprucing up a place involves so much more than laying down a nice rug or dusting off those side tables. A lot of the time we focus so much on the furniture and décor pieces in a room that we completely overlook the elements that physically hold the room together – the walls.

Walls may appear simple, but that does not mean you have to approach them (or decorate them) in a simple manner. Thanks to creative thinkers, there are so many options we can pick from to make a wall a focal piece in a room, and we are not just talking about splashing a new coat of paint on it.

So, to help you add a bit of ‘wow’ to your walls, let’s take a look at ten possible home furnishing solutions to take those vertical surfaces from simple to stunning!

- Original ideabook by Johannes Van Graan