Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This Exquisite Home Redefines Luxury

Justwords Justwords
SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to the holiday town of Ballito, located in Kwa Zulu – Natal in South Africa. It has attracted our attention today with the lavish and stunning SGNW House constructed in the middle of the Zimbali forest, a home which inspires both from the outside as well as the inside. Rendered with varying materials like stone, wood, glass, and concrete, the magnificent residence enjoys a Zen-like calm owing to the multiple water bodies that unite to flow through the house and outside into the backyard pool. Generous use of glass allows inhabitants to enjoy nature’s beauty from different corners of the villa, while trendy accents and sober hues come together for a luxurious and cozy ambiance. With an opulent poolside, a charming gazebo, gleaming surfaces and gorgeous lights, this creation by the architects at Metropole Architects is like an awe-inspiring dream.

An arresting facade

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern houses
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

Rendered with stones, concrete, wood and glass, the facade of the house is a stunning masterpiece. On the left, the bedroom floor on the upper storey juts out over the patio, and the roof flaunts a quirky, angular look too. The linear projection over the main entrance is a unique feature too, and is decked with recessed lights which cast a soothing glow.

Natural elements

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

The approach of the abode takes us along a cosy wooden walkway which is flanked by a private stream that continues inside the home too. The water feature adds a unique sense of tranquillity to the space, while generous use of glass enhances the feeling of openness. You can also catch a glimpse of a pebbled bed inside which complements the wooden frames, door and walkway elegantly.

Expansive living space

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern living room
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

White, brown, beige and wooden hues dominate this ultramodern yet earthy living area, which is flanked by glass accents on either side for an expansive look and feel. The sleek but plush furnishing, the faux animal rug, the arty coffee tables, and the pretty vases and lamps all come together for a luxurious and stylish aura.

Elegant dining area

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern dining room
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

A sleek wooden table surrounded by modish grey chairs offers comfy and sophisticated seating in the dining space. The glamorous chandelier adds panache to the area, while the grey stone walls in the distance add a dollop of rustic charm here.

Minimalistic kitchen

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern kitchen
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

Smooth and gleaming surfaces pair with white and dark grey hues for a minimalistic and trendy look in the open kitchen. The island has been charmingly illuminated from within, and is accompanied by stylish bar chairs for those times when you want to grab a quick bite. Sleek cabinets offer ample space for storage, while the recessed lights on the false ceiling make for an inviting ambiance.

Futuristic home office

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Study/office
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

The smart and chic home office has been positioned right next to the clear glass balustrade, and looks stunning with its gleaming white desk and futuristic black and chrome chairs. The shiny copper globular lamps form a unique lighting device, while the wooden beams, the stone walls visible through the glass windows, and the painted deer head on the left add natural charm to the space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Master bedroom with a view

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern style bedroom
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

The lavish use of clear glass panes set in slim wooden frames allows the spacious master bedroom to enjoy a stunning view of the forest outdoors. The colour palette here is an aesthetic mix of cream, white and beige hues, while plush furnishing promises oodles of comfort and rest.

Lively kid’s bedroom

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern style bedroom
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

Splashes of different shades of blue rule the bedroom for kids, and trendy pattern play adorns the rug and the pillows. The wall behind the beds is an exquisite work of creativity, with thin cross sections of tree trunks lining it for organic appeal. A vibrant artwork, animal heads, a quirky armchair and an unusual standalone lamp complete the peaceful yet exciting atmosphere here. The large window is a plus and it allows you to soak in the beauty of nature effortlessly.

Poolside bliss

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern houses
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

A large, airy and sunny deck lined with wood looks over the pristine blue pool in the backyard. The luxurious pool comes with a glass edge, and is perfect for unwinding with a cool drink or taking a few laps to feel rejuvenated.

Water is the star

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern houses
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

We are impressed by how water plays the leading role in the design and decor of this property. The internal stream you saw while entering the home, flows around the interiors and finally ends in the pool. Helped by elements like wood, glass and stone, this water helps in creating a Zen-like calm wherever it goes.

A delightful gazebo

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Pool
Metropole Architects – South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects – South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

Chic, floating wooden steps lead you from the poolside to the remarkable gazebo, which is adorned with pretty organic artefacts and cosy furniture. Solid wooden pillars support the structure, while stylish red shingles line the peaked roof for a quaint effect. Surrounded by lush greenery and soothing waters, the gazebo allows you to relax with friends and relish sheer serenity.

This fascinating property left us awed with its heady mix of natural elements, water features, unique decor schemes and a gazebo that simply stuns. Check out another tour for more ideas - A Stunning Home For The Style Conscious.

​This Old House Transforms Into A Modern Minimalist Fantasy
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks