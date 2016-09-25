This Exquisite Home Redefines Luxury

Chic, floating wooden steps lead you from the poolside to the remarkable gazebo, which is adorned with pretty organic artefacts and cosy furniture. Solid wooden pillars support the structure, while stylish red shingles line the peaked roof for a quaint effect. Surrounded by lush greenery and soothing waters, the gazebo allows you to relax with friends and relish sheer serenity.

This fascinating property left us awed with its heady mix of natural elements, water features, unique decor schemes and a gazebo that simply stuns. Check out another tour for more ideas - A Stunning Home For The Style Conscious.