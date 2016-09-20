Build A Marvelous Modern Home Extension

Those who buy traditional homes that are full of character may find that the charming style they love so much comes at a cost-- not enough space. Homes of the past were designed smaller and less efficiently than new homes. The solution? Add a modern extension to the classic home you love. Not only will you provide your family with more space, you can add a splash of modern style to the home. The architects behind this marvelous extension know that you can have the best of both worlds.
This lovely two-storey home has a traditional peaked roof with a chimney. It's lovely yellow brings life to the winter landscape while its ample green space makes for a lovely springtime. It was important for the architects to preserve as much outdoor space around this home as possible, but with the peaked roof they couldn't build up. What could they do?
The architect's solution was to build the extension on top of the garage! This simple frame shows the construction process, and reveals that the extension will be three stories high. It adds more main-floor space above the underground garage, a second storey look-out, and an open balcony on the very top.
From this angle we can see that the finished product was covered in wood paneling. This excellent choice makes the exterior harmonious with the surrounding nature while complimenting the vivid yellow siding on the original home. The square windows are in keeping with the original window style of the home, while the flat roof adds some modern style to the building.
With the rich summer light pouring down we can see that the wood's warm finish was perfectly chosen. The extension has been perfectly fused with the classic home, especially near the entrance where it seems like the existing yellow wall was designed to support the second floor of the extension. Such care to architectural harmony creates a very unified look. Blending styles can be challenging, but it looks amazing when done right. Check out this home for some tips on how to blend styles yourself!
The balcony on the top of the home provides a stunning view of the surrounding village. We can tell that this modern wood paneling stands out in the traditional neighborhood, in a good way!
If you enjoy seeing modern home extensions how about a modern home renovation? This factory became a fabulous home!