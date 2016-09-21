8 Charming Garden Paths On a Budget

It's important for garden paths to make an impact. Designs go much further than cement slabs however some of these options such as ceramic tiles or stone can be costly. Fortunately, if your budget is tight or you rather spend all your money on plants, there are inexpensive alternatives to lead people into your garden and this ideabook has curated a few of them.
You can spruce up dirt pathways with simple wooden stepping stones. These circular cuts of wood add sophistication to this garden without detracting from its wild look.
If you're a fan of laying sod as a simple green pathway don't forget to add a distinct border to your garden beds. These stone borders make the pathway look clear and the garden look neat. Anything will do the trick though, from a rubber mat to a consistent short shrub-lined border all the way along. Stone layers and gardeners will have plenty of options for you to choose from.
A gravel pathway is one of the easiest ways to add texture to a garden. Remember that while the coarser rocks are cheaper, they are harder to walk on. Choose a medium grain if you have small children or family with mobility issues. If you choose, a landscape gardener could help you grade the pathway to replicate these sweeping curves.
Fine grained gravel or sand can make excellent walkways as well. Sand in particular makes for a beachy feel in gardens that are in coastal areas or have ponds. Choose the colour of your gravel carefully, as a gravel that's well matched to your home's stone work can make both look lovely.
A cost-effective solution for garden steps can be made out of logs and wood chips. You merely dig out the steps and then pack in wood chips for a soft and bouncy staircase that's easy on your knees. The logs are used to define where each step begins.
For smaller pathways consider finely detailed pathways that use interesting materials. These small shells are inexpensive and an easy way to add shimmering texture to your small path. When paired with short and fine ferns this pathway really draws the eye.
This unique garden pathway was made with long stones laid horizontally and asymmetrically for a stylish modern look. Combined with a contrasting gravel, these stones look very elegant.
If you go for the classic brick look, consider adding in right angles along the path for a clean orderly look. Asymmetrical brick laying is a great technique too, that's best one when the bricks are cut to various sizes.
