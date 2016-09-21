Your browser is out-of-date.

The Prefab Home You Can Customize For Your Family

This breathtaking design comes to us from Russian architects INT2. They've designed a simple modular home from which owners can customize module layout as well as interior and exterior finishes. To show off this amazing flexibility the architects have provided us with images of the two possible exteriors, along with three living rooms and three sitting rooms full of amazing finishes. Come along with us and find out which one of these homes you'd choose. 

Option One: Dark Timber

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Prefabricated home Wood Brown
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

The combination of the black roof with the dark and textured wood makes this home look sophisticated and stark in it's forest surroundings. Take a peek at the overall shape of the structure, its almost identical to the next exterior option. 

Option Two: Beachy Bright

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Prefabricated home Wood Beige
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Immediately we can see that this home is for a beach rather than a forest. It looks much brighter without compromising on texture and visual interest. There are two main structural differences between this house and the other. This one doesn't have a garage, its clear these owners prefer to bike to work. This building also has a second pitched roof on the right where the first option is flat. Of course, you can combine any roof and garage with any exterior material. 

Kitchen One: Dark Texture

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Kitchen Plywood Black
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This kitchen uses the same wood for the floor, walls, and ceiling. The dark kitchen with simple cupboards and matching counter top provides dramatic contrast to the other interior finishes. We also love that intricate rug that breaks up the monotony. 

Kitchen Two: Light Marble

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room MDF White
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Instead of a black kitchen this second option is decked out in marble. There's also more variety in finishes here with different material on the wall, floor, and ceiling. Because this combination has less contrast the vivid leather and black and white rug are perfect to bring in visual interest. 

Kitchen Three: White and Roomy

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room Wood White
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This kitchen makes use of the same wall, floor, and ceiling material that the first kitchen did, but it's paired with a white kitchen that's smoother than the first. There's more room in this area for a full dining table instead of the bar in the previous kitchens. There's also a unique bookshelf, next to the embedded ovens, which is stylish in complete white. 

If none of these kitchens have quite enough character for you, try peeking through our country kitchen guide to get inspired. 

Sitting Room One: Rich Leather

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room Plywood Orange
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This first option uses cost-effective broad wood panels from the walls and ceiling. It's shown in a dark style that combines leather with dark textures and a funky modern light. 

Sitting Room Two: Bright and Cozy

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room Wood Beige
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This sitting room shows off the optional fireplace and more expensive paneled wood walls and ceiling. To contrast the dark fireplace the designers have opted for a bright yellow couch and simple lighting which both brighten the space. 

Sitting Room Three: Modern and Flat

PLUSMODUL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room MDF White
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This room doesn't have the optional pitched roof. Instead it's flat and simple, allowing for a crisp modern design with white walls and grey shelving to contrast. The leather adds some warmth to the space, while the lighting feels distinctly modern. 

Can't choose between these simple, warm designs? Then we have bad news, there's even more charming design you'll want for yourself right here

16 Very Special Kitchens To Inspire You
Which exterior, kitchen, and sitting room combination would you choose?

