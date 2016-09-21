The Prefab Home You Can Customize For Your Family

This kitchen makes use of the same wall, floor, and ceiling material that the first kitchen did, but it's paired with a white kitchen that's smoother than the first. There's more room in this area for a full dining table instead of the bar in the previous kitchens. There's also a unique bookshelf, next to the embedded ovens, which is stylish in complete white.

If none of these kitchens have quite enough character for you, try peeking through our country kitchen guide to get inspired.