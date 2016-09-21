The Prefab Home You Can Customize For Your Family

This breathtaking design comes to us from Russian architects INT2. They've designed a simple modular home from which owners can customize module layout as well as interior and exterior finishes. To show off this amazing flexibility the architects have provided us with images of the two possible exteriors, along with three living rooms and three sitting rooms full of amazing finishes. Come along with us and find out which one of these homes you'd choose.
The combination of the black roof with the dark and textured wood makes this home look sophisticated and stark in it's forest surroundings. Take a peek at the overall shape of the structure, its almost identical to the next exterior option.
Immediately we can see that this home is for a beach rather than a forest. It looks much brighter without compromising on texture and visual interest. There are two main structural differences between this house and the other. This one doesn't have a garage, its clear these owners prefer to bike to work. This building also has a second pitched roof on the right where the first option is flat. Of course, you can combine any roof and garage with any exterior material.
This kitchen uses the same wood for the floor, walls, and ceiling. The dark kitchen with simple cupboards and matching counter top provides dramatic contrast to the other interior finishes. We also love that intricate rug that breaks up the monotony.
Instead of a black kitchen this second option is decked out in marble. There's also more variety in finishes here with different material on the wall, floor, and ceiling. Because this combination has less contrast the vivid leather and black and white rug are perfect to bring in visual interest.
This kitchen makes use of the same wall, floor, and ceiling material that the first kitchen did, but it's paired with a white kitchen that's smoother than the first. There's more room in this area for a full dining table instead of the bar in the previous kitchens. There's also a unique bookshelf, next to the embedded ovens, which is stylish in complete white.
If none of these kitchens have quite enough character for you, try peeking through our country kitchen guide to get inspired.
This first option uses cost-effective broad wood panels from the walls and ceiling. It's shown in a dark style that combines leather with dark textures and a funky modern light.
This sitting room shows off the optional fireplace and more expensive paneled wood walls and ceiling. To contrast the dark fireplace the designers have opted for a bright yellow couch and simple lighting which both brighten the space.
This room doesn't have the optional pitched roof. Instead it's flat and simple, allowing for a crisp modern design with white walls and grey shelving to contrast. The leather adds some warmth to the space, while the lighting feels distinctly modern.
Can't choose between these simple, warm designs? Then we have bad news, there's even more charming design you'll want for yourself right here.