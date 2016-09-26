This Green Home Produces More Energy Than It Uses

Notice the thick grey stripes and squares of windows along the home, and how they're covered with dark grey blinds. In a country that experiences very warm summers and very cold winters, a home that can change drastically with the seasons is a must. Not only do the glazed windows help trap precious heat in the form of sunlight in the winter, but less energy will be expended on air-conditioning during the summer, too, as the windows are capable of being completely covered in order to keep the interior cool. Clever energy-saving features like this have allowed these architects to say that this home actually produces more energy that the average family of four consumes in a year! This allows a family to remain independent from any fluctuations in service and price from energy companies or from global political developments.

That said, the architects do point out that in the winter months, the home does rely on power from the public power grid; there's simply not enough sun in the winter to power the home through solar panels. However, the good news is that the home produces so much excess energy during the summer that it has already produced this winter energy in the months passed.