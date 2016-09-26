This Green Home Produces More Energy Than It Uses

This unique eco-friendly home was built by the German architect team from Dynahaus GmbH & Co. KG, which is a subsidiary of construction company Krieger + Schramm. The Dynahaus company was founded for the sole purpose of developing the style of home you see sitting here on a green meadow in Lofelden, Germany. Named the Energy Storage Plus House, this clever home is designed to use as much renewable energy as possible, harnessing so much energy that it actually has leftover stored energy to send to the public power grid. Triple-glazed windows, improved ventilation systems that recycle and disperse heat, and a photovoltaic energy system are just a few of the features that make this home environmentally sound. And it's stylish to boot – see for yourself!
The home's exterior design is simple and streamlined, using well-insulated walls to make up the majority of the home's exterior structure, dotted with a few triple-glazed windows that capture heat to create a passive heating system within the home.
Right away, you notice the red box that serves as the home's energy storage mechanism, and with it's eye-catching colour, it's been turned into a sort of bright red brand that identifies the house as Dynahaus' Energy Storage Plus. This bright red box is proof indicating what really matters in this home's design – energy efficiency! As you'll see along the tour, the Dynahaus team has manifested its values of Emotions, Passion, and Responsibility throughout the home – although this structure is eco-friendly and serious about quality of design, the architects have still created a home that abounds with a sense of energy, personality, and fun.
The sunny south side of the home offers a crisp, square facade, a clever orientation that combines the facade with the side of the home that naturally enjoys the most sunlight – this way, the architects combine the practicality of placing windows on the sunny side with the pleasant aspect of displaying plenty of windows on the front-facing facade.
Once the heat enters the home, it is dispersed throughout the building with an improved ventilation system that spreads heat into every corner of the room instead of letting it accumulate in certain places. This ventilation system focuses on getting heat into areas of a home that are typically poorly ventilated – corners, closets, hallways, etc. Heat is retained through an insulation system that places special emphasis on properly insulating creases and corners, thereby avoiding the
cold corner that always seems to happen when the winter months roll around.
Looking for more green inspiration? How about this ideabook – it's all about growing your own vertical garden!
Notice the thick grey stripes and squares of windows along the home, and how they're covered with dark grey blinds. In a country that experiences very warm summers and very cold winters, a home that can change drastically with the seasons is a must. Not only do the glazed windows help trap precious heat in the form of sunlight in the winter, but less energy will be expended on air-conditioning during the summer, too, as the windows are capable of being completely covered in order to keep the interior cool. Clever energy-saving features like this have allowed these architects to say that this home actually produces more energy that the average family of four consumes in a year! This allows a family to remain independent from any fluctuations in service and price from energy companies or from global political developments.
That said, the architects do point out that in the winter months, the home does rely on power from the public power grid; there's simply not enough sun in the winter to power the home through solar panels. However, the good news is that the home produces so much excess energy during the summer that it has already
produced this winter energy in the months passed.
Now it's time to explore the stylish interior of the home! Although it appears compact on the outside, the interior of the home is bright, lightly-coloured, and airy! Bright white walls reflect the sunlight that enters the home, brightening the space without needing so many artificial lightbulbs.
An open concept layout here further aids in the ventilation of the home, as an open layout helps air to flow freely throughout the lower floor – it's eco-friendly, but it's also just friendly in general, as the family enjoys easy access to each other's comings and goings in all areas of the main floor.
This crisp grey and white bathroom gets a touch of earthiness with wooden details in the mat, sink, and shelves, bringing the comfort of nature into this eco-friendly home. The bathroom remains small, but takes the most advantage of its space by employing a transparent glass shower stall that visually increases the amount of space in the room.
This kitchen is positively glowing with its smooth, polished cabinetry! This is a practical kitchen fit for any cook, as its glossy surfaces are easy to keep clean (a constant battle in a well-used room like a kitchen). Bonus points for enjoying access to the outdoors, straight from the kitchen! So often, a home is not designed to give proper access to the kitchen area – frustrated people everywhere are traipsing through their houses, loaded down by bags of groceries while fiddling with keys and fighting against swinging doors along the way. That said, this simple kitchen door is a thoughtful and convenient perk!
This simple bedroom is as practical as it is beautiful – the low-rise bed rests upon a convenient and out-of-the-way storage drawer! All around, the home's decor breathes simplicity, almost to the point of minimalism – for a home so focused on energy efficiency, the efficient and streamlined furnishings are a perfect match.
This home uses high-quality materials and energy systems to create a highly efficient home – but eco-friendly living doesn't have to break the bank: just have a look at this eco-friendly AND budget-friendly home!