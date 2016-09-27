10 Of The Best One-Room Apartments

So often, the different rooms within a house are viewed as separate features of a home – but some home designs blend all of these features into one large, multi-functional space. For anyone who can say that they're conveniently sitting in their living room/dining room/kitchen/bedroom, today is your day! This ideabook is all about the one-room studio apartment! Here's a look at some of the finest and fanciest one-room homes out there.

If you need some decorating inspiration or ideas for your own abode, check out the amazingly well-designed dwellings below. Enjoy!