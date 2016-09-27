A Spectacular Seaside Home For One Lucky Family

Perfect Stays real estate agents of Cornwall provide an in-depth look at a spectacular seaside home in this homify tour! Located in Devon, this property (called
Overcombe has been virtually rebuilt from the ground up, commanding the best views over the landscape and seascape of the beautiful South Hams of Devon. Nearby, this family can enjoy a visit to the beautiful and highly popular towns of Salcombe, Dartmouth, Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo.
With a sweeping deck wrapping around most of the property, Overcombe is an awe-inspiring retreat full of golden sunshine and panoramic views. All of the home is arranged on one floor; that said, this property is excellent for all generations of the family, including those with limited mobility. The house includes five beautifully furnished bedrooms – all with en-suite wet rooms! Immaculately furnished to the highest specification, this luxurious house is equipped with the latest in audio-visual technology, including a SONOS wireless music system in the main living areas. Made for family living, it also includes a separate games room with pool table, football table and exercise bike!
Far from dull, the walk up this home's cement driveway is positively shimmering with golden sunlight! The home's construction places all of the features of the house on one floor, helping this structure to maintain a low profile, and thereby optimizing the way that the structure interact with the expansive horizon and panoramic setting of the surroundings. Everything about this view seems to pull you out towards the balcony (which you'll visit shortly), and out towards the golden waters of the Devon sunset.
Some homes fight against the natural landscape – this one embraces it to the fullest. With its long horizontal lines stretching far beyond the shelter of the home's roof and its transparent glass railing, this balcony appears to reach towards the ocean's horizon line in the distance. Notice how the yellow-toned wood is magnified by the golden light of the sun, making these simple wooden panels glow with reflected light!
Never was a balcony so expansive! This view shows how majestic and spacious this balcony truly is, and it also provides an initial glance at the way the home's main structure has been opened up with large windows in order to interact with the outside space of the home. The architects have been wise to choose a glass railing that allows maximum light to pass through to the home, and allows optimal unobstructed seaside viewing!
Have you ever seen a hallway as luminous as this one? This warm-wooded corridor is positively radiant (and the dynamic silver sculpture just magnifies this electric feeling)! Even so, the large windows visible here show that they've also been well-equipped with a mechanized blind that can be lowered in order to bring full shade to the interior of the home – a nice touch in a home that's obviously a warm and well-lit as this one!
Particularly perfect for hosting dinner parties, the open plan kitchen and dining area features plate glass on three sides, allowing that sensational panoramic view to steal the show. With a reflective glass table to create an even more luminous, glossy appearance, this is a dining area designed to leave guests completely starstruck!
The main open concept area includes a kitchen, dining room, and the living room that you see here. A warm cream L-shaped couch presents the perfect shape for capturing those views (once again!) – and in such a light-coloured leather, the couch won't absorb heat like darker furnishings do. This is a stylish and clever way to keep things cool and light.
This is simply the definition of spacious kitchen. Not only does this cooking area offer enough room between the island and the cabinets for a king-sized bed, the kitchen also offers convenient access to the outdoors – a perfect design for making grocery-laden trips from the car to the kitchen.
You'll see that all of the bedrooms in this home enjoy a lovely view through an unobstructed window – no matter where you find yourself in this expansive home, you'll never be without the sea!
One notable aspect of this tidy bedroom is the ample storage space that's been incorporated through the entire wall of floor-to-ceiling closets!
This stylish children's room is a great example of the bold statement that can be made with a simple and deliberate juxtaposition of colours – these symmetrical black headboards and fuzzy throws bring a rich, bold element to this room that instills a sense of energy and spunk! Perfect for the kids.
This bedroom has been designed to interact with the balcony just visible beyond, creating the sensation that you're both within and without when you're standing in this room!
While this home is luxurious and comprised of seriously high-quality materials, the space also has room for a sense of fun! Here, a view overlooking the Scrabble game gives a small glimpse into the game room beyond, where there's a pool table, exercise bike, and more. It seems that luxury has married playfulness in this well-design family home.
Overall, the way this home is filled with nature's energy, beauty, and sunlight makes for a vibrant space for family living!
