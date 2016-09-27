A Spectacular Seaside Home For One Lucky Family

Perfect Stays real estate agents of Cornwall provide an in-depth look at a spectacular seaside home in this homify tour! Located in Devon, this property (called Overcombe has been virtually rebuilt from the ground up, commanding the best views over the landscape and seascape of the beautiful South Hams of Devon. Nearby, this family can enjoy a visit to the beautiful and highly popular towns of Salcombe, Dartmouth, Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo.

With a sweeping deck wrapping around most of the property, Overcombe is an awe-inspiring retreat full of golden sunshine and panoramic views. All of the home is arranged on one floor; that said, this property is excellent for all generations of the family, including those with limited mobility. The house includes five beautifully furnished bedrooms – all with en-suite wet rooms! Immaculately furnished to the highest specification, this luxurious house is equipped with the latest in audio-visual technology, including a SONOS wireless music system in the main living areas. Made for family living, it also includes a separate games room with pool table, football table and exercise bike!