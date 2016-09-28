The 320 Sq. Ft. Apartment That Packs A Big Punch

This project in Milan by interior architects at Cristina Meschi Architetto undertook the restructuring of a mini apartment, redesigned to appeal to career-minded singles who require a base between business trips. The aim was to have a functional space with plenty of closed cabinets to contain a variety of clothes and objects, a lofted sleeping area, and a sofa bed for guests. With a newly combined kitchen/dining area that features a ladder for reaching the towering cabinets, as well as a bed that sits just above the living room, this tiny (but tall!) apartment has been redesigned to use all of its space in the most efficient and unique ways.The atmosphere that's been created adopts an industrial and urban feel. The finished result is an edgy, efficient apartment that's perfect for city living!
This view shows you about how far back you're allowed to stand in this compact space – just far back enough to get a quick peek into both the living area and the kitchen/dining area. An eye-catching brick wall has been conserved as a structural element of the building, and it's rough texture and edgy, urban nature adds a lot of industrial emphasis to this otherwise light and airy apartment. This thick brick partition wall has been fully wired, and is equipped with electrical outlets on both sides.
The design and materials used for custom-made furniture in this bright kitchen are reminiscent of Scandinavian-style furniture, with smooth textures and crisp, clean lines. A warm wooden table is oriented in a fashion that allows for the maximum traffic space through the narrow kitchen, as it's pushed up snugly against the brick partition wall. A yellow chair acts as a fun accent and as a bright central focal point in the room.
Looking up, you can see how this apartment enjoys plenty of headroom! The hanging sculpture above the table, as well as the tall and narrow kitchen windows, draw attention to the sense of loftiness and height that this modern kitchen enjoys. Meanwhile, a smooth resin floor continues throughout the apartment, bringing a sense of softness to this otherwise crisp and edgy space.
There are homes that simply use empty space to create a feeling of loftiness above, and then there are homes that pack that upper space full of utility and practicality. This apartment is one of the latter, with a strong steel ladder that permits a busy cook to reach the highest parts of the cabinets that tower above. Thinking practically, these designers have created a kitchen that offers plenty of storage despite its tiny floor plan, and they've found a stylish and dynamic sliding ladder to provide easy access to all of that storage (if only more kitchens had one of these!).
Looking to maximize your own vertical space? Short or tall, you can always enhance your space with a vertical garden! Here's an ideabook full of vertical garden ideas.
The larger section of the space was converted into a living area with sofa bed, vanity, chair, and bedside table – everything that you need, and nothing that you don't! However, this central living space is so much more than a simply furnished living room – above, it's a bedroom, and just beyond the back wall you can see the sliver of bathroom that shares a wall with the living room space. The designers have packed a lot into this space, but it still benefits from a feeling of openness provided by the sunny windows and high ceilings of the structure.
The loft is highlighted as a clever addition to the room through the display of raw, unfinished textures in its plywood design, an edgy material that reflects the rough nature of the brick wall opposite the lofted area. The silver ladder seems to blend into the grey walls, a visually pleasing design for this large feature that tends to draw eye-grabbing lines through the middle of the space.
Wondering how such a small space can look so uncluttered and neat? Have a second glance at the white walls of the hallway – they're not walls at all! Along the entire hallway space, this apartment offers large cabinets and closets of all sizes for convenient storage.
It seems an impossible arrangement, but here it is! This lofted bedroom enjoys the position of being half tucked away and half exposed, enabling the designers to leave the exposed side unobstructed by railings (no one's bound to fall off the bed, as the head is tucked away safely between walls). With a person present in the image for scale, it's easy to appreciate the full height of this apartment and the unique vertical arrangement that it adopts.
With a bed so high up, the lofted sleeping area features a mattress resting on the floor – a nice touch for those who like to feel a bit more grounded when they sleep, no matter how far off the ground they might be. The plug in the wall has been designed for floor living with a convenient location so close to the base of the loft. This simple bedroom takes on an almost retro feel with the unfinished texture of the walls, the old-school alarm clock, and the browns and blues that dominate the linens. The result is a friendly and down-to-Earth space for catching some cozy ZZZ!
Practically invisible unless you go looking for it, this bathroom occupies the narrowest sliver of space in the apartment. Despite its small size, the designers have chosen to infuse the space with texture and pattern in the use of a tiled mosaic from floor to ceiling. These energetic walls are lit by the natural light coming in through a true outdoor window, as well as by the frosted glass that you see to the right – this frosted glass brings in light from the living room. With squares in the tiles, sink, glass shower stall, window, and more, the bathroom space has been softened with the use of circular shapes in the mirror and under-sink storage bin; overall, this bathroom is a tiny spot abounding with a visual feast of patterns and shapes!
Loving these textured walls? Here's an ideabook with more unique ways for spicing up your walls.