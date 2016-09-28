The 320 Sq. Ft. Apartment That Packs A Big Punch

The design and materials used for custom-made furniture in this bright kitchen are reminiscent of Scandinavian-style furniture, with smooth textures and crisp, clean lines. A warm wooden table is oriented in a fashion that allows for the maximum traffic space through the narrow kitchen, as it's pushed up snugly against the brick partition wall. A yellow chair acts as a fun accent and as a bright central focal point in the room.

Looking up, you can see how this apartment enjoys plenty of headroom! The hanging sculpture above the table, as well as the tall and narrow kitchen windows, draw attention to the sense of loftiness and height that this modern kitchen enjoys. Meanwhile, a smooth resin floor continues throughout the apartment, bringing a sense of softness to this otherwise crisp and edgy space.