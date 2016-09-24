​A Decaying Heritage Home Restored To Modern Glory

White is indeed an ideal colour to make a small space look bigger. Enlivened by the vibrant carpet and colourful toys and accessories, and beautifully lit up by the natural light from the skylight, this loft is the perfect space for children. The unique design of the closets and the built-in shelves shows that all the available space has been utilized optimally.

Oliver Stadler Architecte have done a commendable job of restoration within the existing structure of the dilapidated old farmhouse. The contemporary elements and new features harmonize beautifully with the historicity of this rejuvenated, classy and comfortable home. Check out another before and after story for more ideas - This Apartment Makeover Is Sure To Charm You!