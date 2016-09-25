​This Old House Transforms Into A Modern Minimalist Fantasy

The bedroom is a unique affair, with the large and comfortable bed being placed atop a storage platform! Dispensing with traditional bedside tables, the architects have opted for a stunning and space-saving niche in vibrant orange that contrasts gloriously with the gleaming white of the room. What a marvelous idea for arranging your personal items while simultaneously enlivening your bedroom with that vibrant splash of colour!

What a fabulous job of intelligent reconstruction by Alizée Dassonville Architecture! Combining a minimalist and elegant décor with unexpected splashes of colour, this expert team of architects has created a comfortable, stylish and contemporary home for the owners.

