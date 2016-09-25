​This Old House Transforms Into A Modern Minimalist Fantasy

The diverse architecture in Brussels ranges from the Gothic, Baroque and Louis XIV styles to Art Nouveau and postmodern buildings. The Belgian capital has such a plethora of past styles that it is no wonder that many old houses have become outdated and unliveable. Today we’ll look at the renovation of a Brussels apartment from the early 20th century whose old layout was becoming increasingly problematic for the owners. Thanks to the architects at Alizée Dassonville Architecture who took it in hand, the old house underwent a complete overhaul to become a homeowners’ delight! The flaws in the house included one oversized room, small living rooms and lack of storage space, and these were redesigned with new floors and walls to create a charming and exceedingly liveable modern apartment! The design team also kept in mind the old character of the house and maximized its advantages such as its open view and ample natural light. Let’s have a look!
The renovation has just begun and we can see the shabby condition of the walls and floor in the living area and kitchen pictured here. One of the interesting features introduced was raising the living area to a higher level than the kitchen. The design team also noted the large window at the end and fully maximized its potential to create a bright and lively space.
One of the important structural changes was the renovation of the living room wall in such a way that it would provide intelligent storage space without detracting from the tastefulness of the décor.
The modern living room looks very elegant with its classic colour combination of white and grey. The patterned rug in both these colours is the perfect match for the white walls and comfortable grey sofa set. The redesigned wall carries space for a useful desk and simple shelves that are perfect for storing books and magazines – the bookshelf looks decorative while adding a refined touch to the room. The sleek coffee table and bench match the desk in minimalist stylishness while the large window permits a flood of natural light, making the room a cheery and welcoming space. Keeping the best for last, the highlight of the living room is undoubtedly the dramatic metallic light fixture on the ceiling – what a glamorous touch!
The kitchen is a vision of contemporary functionality. Renovated with precision, the expert team has maintained the white and grey décor as well as the minimalist theme with elegant white cabinets, a functional bench, stylish pendant lights and a sleek and simple kitchen island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The soothing and subtle blue of the splashback blends beautifully with the theme while the display rack on the wall is a lovely touch with its decorative items and family pictures.
What a vision of minimalist modern splendour! The immaculate white of the bathroom is set off by a beautiful bluish-grey blue accent wall and matching patterned bath mat. The wood finish of the cabinet is an aesthetic touch in this neat and functional bathroom. We love the splash of green provided by the plant next to the bath tub!
The bedroom is a unique affair, with the large and comfortable bed being placed atop a storage platform! Dispensing with traditional bedside tables, the architects have opted for a stunning and space-saving niche in vibrant orange that contrasts gloriously with the gleaming white of the room. What a marvelous idea for arranging your personal items while simultaneously enlivening your bedroom with that vibrant splash of colour!
What a fabulous job of intelligent reconstruction by Alizée Dassonville Architecture! Combining a minimalist and elegant décor with unexpected splashes of colour, this expert team of architects has created a comfortable, stylish and contemporary home for the owners.
