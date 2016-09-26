A Family Home In the Lap of Nature

Isle of Harris, the southern part of the Scottish island of Lewis and Harris is home to this beautiful vacation abode called Fir Chlis. This beachside property offers stunning views of the mountainous terrain of this region, and is a stylish, modern home with vibrant yet soothing interiors. Adequate number of glass doors and windows allow sunlight to flood every room, while sleek designs and cozy textures promise holistic urban comfort. The house embraces rustic and earthy elements which help in harmoniously uniting contemporary ideas with serene countryside charm. Designed by Icosis Architects, the beauty of this property has been accentuated by the photographers at Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd.
The sloping grey roof, the sleek wooden slats and stone walls come together to create a picturesque country home which is simple yet stunning. The bold and earthy hues of the structure stand out against the green of the grassy landscape, while the lonely setting of the house exudes a quaint and otherworldly attraction. One unusual aspect of this abode is that, the kitchen, living and dining spaces take up the upper storey, while the bedrooms are situated on the ground floor.
The royal purple feature wall takes the bright and airy living space to a whole new level of design magic. The quirkily shaped ceiling, the pretty skylights, the plush grey sectional and the lime green cushions join hands for a colourful and modish impact. The sleek, contemporary fireplace in black metal and the fun trio of peppy foldable chairs on the left add extra pizzazz to the space. On the right is the balustrade of the staircase that leads you to the ground floor, and acts as a shelving unit for books too.
The sleek and long glass window of the living area lets you soak in the beauty of the blue sea, the lofty mountains in the distance, and patches of green here and there. A simple study desk has been kept near the window, to ensure that productivity reaches a new high with this breathtaking view in front.
Uniformly framed artworks deck the feature wall of the dining area, while chic wooden chairs surround the trendy table for comfy seating. A slim bench on the side comes with storage space underneath, and adds to the elegant and rustic appeal of the dining space.
The quirky but spacious layout of the kitchen enables free movement and easy execution of culinary chores. Lined with smooth dark grey cabinets and a sleek wooden countertop, the white environs of the kitchen look bright, airy and fresh. Large windows allow ample natural illumination, while allowing the chef to enjoy the outdoor view at the same time. Note how smart mosaic edged glass accents line the walls behind the sink and cook top, to make cleaning easy after a meal is prepared. The light-hued wooden floor offers oodles of warmth too.
The generous use of blackened wooden slats make the airy terrace a sleek and unique space devoted to outdoor pleasures. A natural wooden table accompanied by matching benches provide the opportunity to relish yummy meals in close proximity to nature, while a chic white swing beckons you to unwind without a care in the world. Mesmerising views all around make the terrace the highlight of the home.
Loaded with both rustic and contemporary charm, this vacation home is a stunner which takes you away from the bustle of the city and lets you experience oneness with nature. Take another tour for more ideas - A Home That's As Pretty As A Picture.