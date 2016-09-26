A Family Home In the Lap of Nature

The generous use of blackened wooden slats make the airy terrace a sleek and unique space devoted to outdoor pleasures. A natural wooden table accompanied by matching benches provide the opportunity to relish yummy meals in close proximity to nature, while a chic white swing beckons you to unwind without a care in the world. Mesmerising views all around make the terrace the highlight of the home.

Loaded with both rustic and contemporary charm, this vacation home is a stunner which takes you away from the bustle of the city and lets you experience oneness with nature. Take another tour for more ideas - A Home That's As Pretty As A Picture.