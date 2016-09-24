A Simply Superb Summer Home

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands where architect professionals Kwint Architects have built one of the most stylish prefabs that we have ever seen.

Simple yet sophisticated, this home is a perfect example of how less is more.

While there are certain things that you should know before buying a prefab home, there are also so many advantages. Not only is a prefab home very cost-effective but the building time is much quicker than a traditional bricks and mortar home. Prefab homes are also more eco-friendly and can even make use of recycled materials.

As we tour this house, you'll see that there are lots of aesthetic qualities too.

Let's take a look!