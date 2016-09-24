A Simply Superb Summer Home

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands where architect professionals Kwint Architects have built one of the most stylish prefabs that we have ever seen.
Simple yet sophisticated, this home is a perfect example of how less is more.
While there are certain things that you should know before buying a prefab home, there are also so many advantages. Not only is a prefab home very cost-effective but the building time is much quicker than a traditional bricks and mortar home. Prefab homes are also more eco-friendly and can even make use of recycled materials.
As we tour this house, you'll see that there are lots of aesthetic qualities too.
Let's take a look!
From the outside, we can see how simple and sweet the prefab holiday home is with its dark painted wood and vinyl face, peaked roof and skylights that allow plenty of light to flow in.
What is also very noticeable here is how the garden plays such a big role in the exterior design of the home, bringing a fresh look and feel to the space while enhancing the slightly industrial looking architecture. The grass on the left has been neatly maintained while a vegetable patch on the right brings a very unique and savvy design to the outside space.
The garden path that runs down the middle of the garden is neat and elegant, creating a clear entry to the front door – a great addition to any home.
If we go around to the back of the house, we realise that it rests on a river! This is the wonderful thing about prefab homes – you truly can construct them where you heart desires (and where you have approval to). This gives you access to scenery and environments that you may otherwise miss out on with a traditional bricks and mortar home.
In this image, we can see how the back of the house spills out onto a little stone tiled terrace thanks to large glass windows and doors. This creates a wonderful transition between the interior and exterior spaces. The terrace can be used for an outdoor dining table and chairs or some more casual sofas. Not only will this extend the living area from inside the home, but it will create a wonderful spot to enjoy watching the river with friends and family over a cup of tea.
The inside of the prefab home is very stylish and sleek with the designers opting for a slightly minimalist look and feel and a neutral colour palette.
The grey screed floors, wooden walls and white finishes make for a very effective design that is warm and homely while still stylish and trendy.
In this image, we can see how the kitchen and the dining room flow into one another, ensuring that the living area seems that much bigger and more expansive. The natural light that flows into the space through the large glass windows and doors enhances this spacious feeling, reflecting off the light surfaces.
In the living room, the designers have introduced some funky armchairs and sofas, which are finished in bold colours. This introduces a bit of personality and charm to the space, which is very refreshing against the neutral colour palette.
You'll notice, however, that they haven't overwhelmed the interior design with too many objects or accessories. The decor is clean and simple. In fact, they've only gone for the most functional of items throughout this space.
In the corner of the living room, you'll notice a trendy little lamp. This is a great addition to any living area, providing the space with functional light as well as ambiance. This is much better than neon lights blasting from the ceiling.
In this image, we can see how the skylights allow natural light to flow into the home, ensuring that it never looks dark and dingy.
This is a must for any modern home. Invest in as many windows, doors and skylights as possible to flood your home with light during the day. It will naturally warm it up too! Speak to an expert about the best places to install skylights, windows and doors and try to opt for double-glazed windows if you can.
A little bit of sunshine can transform the whole look and feel of a home.
The home has been designed so that the rooms all flow into one another, as we saw in the kitchen and dining room. However, the designers have subtly added some wooden sliding doors to the design to ensure that some rooms can remain more private than others if need be.
This is a great alternative as you don't need to build a permanent wall, which takes up a lot of space.
We have to end off our tour with a little glimpse of the gorgeous wooden stairs, which are a decor element in themselves.
The light wooden structure works in harmony with the natural light that flows into the home, creating wonderful patterns on the wall and floors. Remember that a minimalist design is all about making the most of the functional items available to you for the most innovative decor and design.
