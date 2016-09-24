Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Fabulous Floating Staircases

Private Business2 Private Business2
homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
This stair design's magical floating style comes from superior design and, often, a gripping point that is hidden or disguised. Floating styles have become popular recently because they add such an unexpected look to a space. They can be elegant, modern, minimalists, industrial, or other styles depending on the materials used and the overall design. Let's take a look through some of the best floating stair designs. 

1. Elegance

Casa Provenza , BANG arquitectura BANG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
BANG arquitectura

BANG arquitectura
BANG arquitectura
BANG arquitectura

This floating staircase stands dramatically over a glass floor. It's also made out of a rich wood that matches the ceiling. You'll want to consult an interior architect or a staircase professional to make sure that any floating stairs you install are safe. 

2. Glass

Escalera de Cristal con Herrajes y Pasamanos de Acero inoxidable, INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V. INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass Transparent
INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V.

INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V.
INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V.
INGENIERIA Y DISEÑO EN CRISTAL, S.A. DE C.V.

For an even less obstructive look, opt for a glass staircase. If you're worried about safety, take a look at the glass, it's been textured to allow for extra grip. 

3. Outdoors

Casa M, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

Floating staircases are a great option for the outdoors, where sloped ground prevents you from building a usual support frame for a staircase. This particular staircase has the added benefit of matching the stone wall and decor of the garden. A stone or tile professional could help you achieve this look. 

4. Attraction

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

These stairs have been made as minimal as possible to keep the emphasis on the amazing indoor garden behind it. 

5. Industrial

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instead of the traditional uncomfortable iron railings of industrial style, consider these sleek metal steps. 

6. Twist

Raumspartreppe Freiburg, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

This twist on the floating staircase looks incredible. It's a dynamic and singular design that works well with minimalist spaces. 

7. Railings

Zwevende betonnen trappen, Allstairs Trappenshowroom Allstairs Trappenshowroom Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Allstairs Trappenshowroom

Allstairs Trappenshowroom
Allstairs Trappenshowroom
Allstairs Trappenshowroom

If you have children or family members with mobility issues you may need to add a railing to your floating staircase. Luckily, as we can see here, the railing doesn't detract from the dark style of this space. 

8. See-Through Railing

SCHODY Wspornikowe WS-20, KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o. KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o. Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.

KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.

One other safety option for floating staircases is a glass railing. You can still see that the staircase is floating, but children aren't liable to tumble off the side. 

9. Shelving

Luminosità avvolgente, Angelo Sabella Architetto Angelo Sabella Architetto Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Angelo Sabella Architetto

Angelo Sabella Architetto
Angelo Sabella Architetto
Angelo Sabella Architetto

One lovely possibility for a floating staircase is to convert the space behind the stairs into a storage area, by extending one of the steps back. This design boasts beauty and practicality. 

10. Support

AH, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

If you're not very comfortable with how unnervingly unsturdy some floating staircases can look, this simple modification on the design may put you at ease. The bottom steps and the top steps have clear solid supports.

11. Lofty

La Casa K27, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

We just love the combination of these floating steps and the loft area they lead up to. The brown and white make for a nice contrast and the floating stairs mirror the look of the floating loft quite nicely. 

12. Narrow

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

These stairs are ideal for a small space. Where traditional staircases would be too bulky and a ladder would conflict with the modern style of the room, these glass steps are a perfect fit. 

Want more information on the latest design crazes? Learn why pre-fab homes are all the rage

This Kitchen Reno Transforms The Entire House
Which of these stairs was the most stylish? Let us know in the comments! 

