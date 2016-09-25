This 1920s Home Gets Revived

At homify, we appreciate design that preserves the old while embracing the new.
This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of a 1920s home, which was extended and fully renovated by home building professionals Totus. Situated in Thames Ditton, Surrey, this home benefits from retaining some of the original structure, while receiving a fresh look and feel all at the same time.
It also reminds us that when it comes to architecture and design, it doesn't take too much to give a space a new design. In fact, with a little bit of love and care, you can create a very chic and stylish looking home.
Let's take a look!
We can see that the home boasts a sweet classically English cottage exterior that has recently received a fresh coat of paint. The neutral tones including beige, white and a soft brown, create a very subtle yet elegant look and feel.
The garden surrounding the home evokes the countryside, while the path leads up to the front door take your past neatly placed flowers and the bushes. Garden paths are always wonderful additions to create a welcoming lead into your home.
Have a look at these tips if you are contemplating a renovation: step forward to a great new garden path.
The interior of the home is slightly more modern and chic than the exterior facade with light wooden floors, white walls and natural light flowing in throughout the interior space.
The designers have gone for an open plan design, with each room flowing onto the next. This makes the small home seem that much more spacious and bright.
In the living room, the designers have added a splash of colour in the form of brightly coloured and patterned cushions as well as a gorgeous and charming piece of artwork.
The dining room and kitchen are very stylish.
The dining room features a glass lightweight table with brown chairs, which makes this space feel far more expansive and open than it would if it featured a chunky table.
The connection between the kitchen and the dining room is fantastic, making for a very social and interactive space. Don't you love the little bar stools at the breakfast bar, where the family can come together over more casual meals or cups of tea?
In this image, we can see that one of the walls features blue and white patterned wallpaper, which makes for a very stylish and impressive design. The wallpaper doesn't overwhelm the space, but it adds that little bit of texture to the predominantly white walls.
On the far wall in the dining room, we also come across a collage of family photographs. These look trendy thanks to their bright frames, but they also bring personality into the home. Don't be afraid to show off your favorite photographs, decor items or accessories!
In this image, we can see how the large glass sliding doors open up, allowing the living area to spill out onto the exterior space. This visually and physically expands the space in the home but it also allows for ventilation and sunlight, creating a very warm and appealing home.
Installing sliding doors like these ones into the space between your exterior and interior spaces allow for a seamless transition between the two. The open space can be used in summer for parties, afternoon lunches or just a family meal.
The back garden is one of the most gorgeous spaces in the house with its manicured garden, lush plants and flowers and even a barbeque in the corner!
The terrace spills out onto the garden, allowing the home to remain connected to the gorgeous nature in this space, despite being in the middle of the city.
Tip: Invest in durable furniture for you terrace, which will withstand all weather conditions – wood is a great option. An umbrella is also a great addition to this space, providing shade if need be.
We end off our tour in the modern bathroom, which shows us why a bathroom should not be overlooked in a redesign!
This is a space that is meant to feel peaceful and tranquil so neutral tones are always a great option. Modern finishes, like this egg-shaped tub and chic, stylish rectangular basin, can mean the difference between an old-fashioned and boring bathroom and a modern and sleek one.
Have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends for more tips and tricks!