This 1920s Home Gets Revived

At homify, we appreciate design that preserves the old while embracing the new.

This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of a 1920s home, which was extended and fully renovated by home building professionals Totus. Situated in Thames Ditton, Surrey, this home benefits from retaining some of the original structure, while receiving a fresh look and feel all at the same time.

It also reminds us that when it comes to architecture and design, it doesn't take too much to give a space a new design. In fact, with a little bit of love and care, you can create a very chic and stylish looking home.

Let's take a look!