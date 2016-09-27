A Sleek Simple Ultramodern Home

The Miyazaki Prefecture on Kyushu Island in Japan is dotted with beautiful beaches and trendy houses. I3-house is one of them, rendered creatively and uniquely by the architects at Architect Show Co. Ltd. The contemporary and edgy looking home makes abundant use of wood and white hues, as is the norm with most Japanese abodes. But it also thrills with sleek and trendy designs, spacious and open plan interiors, stylish lighting, and simple but elegant accents. So read on to find out why we are so impressed with this minimalistic yet fashionable residence.
When viewed from the front, the house appears like a neat and stylish block with an angular structure in front, which you will soon see is the garage. The wooden cladding adds earthy warmth and cosiness to the facade, while the dashes of white offer pristine contrast. The patio is lined with pebbles and large paving stones for a clean, streamlined appearance, while the pruned hedges and pretty trees make for a lovely picture.
The wooden cladding cheekily conceals the main door, while another sleek grey door has been created nearer the garage too. The garage itself is a slightly quirky, angular and stylish affair, with a grey wall separating the spaces allotted for two different cars. Now let’s go around the property to take a look at the backside.
Sleek angular projections, stylish roofs and partitioned recesses make for a backside that completely takes us by surprise, when compared to the simple lines of the facade. Glass doors and windows peek from here and there, and allow sunlight to pervade the interiors generously. The raised wooden deck hugs the home closely, letting inhabitants to laze around or sunbathe on bright and cheery days.
Shaded wood lines the floor of this open plan space which integrates the dining, kitchen and staircase beautifully. The pure white environs have been livened up with wooden accents and furniture, while the ceiling flaunts accent lighting for a fashionable look. The floating staircase is futuristic and looks lightweight, with every step lighted artfully. Large glass doors lead you to the expansive deck and enables adequate ventilation when left open.
Here is a look at the trendy kitchen and dining area from under the staircase. A large white counter, a warm wooden backdrop and chic appliances make the open kitchen a convenient and aesthetic place to cook meals. The dining area on the other hand, comes with a sleek wooden table and quirky chairs with curvy backs. Sleek wall niches on the left of the dining arrangement act as sideboards, while a couple of artworks make for visual interest. The clear glass balustrade with a metal railing for the mezzanine enhances the feeling of openness in this house.
The minimalistic bathroom is a dazzling affair in white, with a slim and neat counter holding a pair of curvy sinks. The counter comes with drawers for storing toiletries and the space underneath can be used sensibly too. The mirror cabinets enhance the utilitarian value of this modest bathroom and provide more space for storage behind them. They make the bathroom appear bigger too, aided by the powerful ceiling lights.
The backyard after darkness sets in… is a sight to behold. A tasteful combination of ground and sconce lights fills the space with soothing brightness and helps the lush green notes of the lawn to stand out. Also, the interior lights stream through the large glass doors enchantingly, and offer indirect lighting for the yard.
Cutting-edge yet simple designs, stylish minimalism, lavish use of wood and white hues, and love for the outdoors make this Japanese abode a must see. Take another tour for more inspiration - The Family Home That's Simply Elegant.