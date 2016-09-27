A Sleek Simple Ultramodern Home

The backyard after darkness sets in… is a sight to behold. A tasteful combination of ground and sconce lights fills the space with soothing brightness and helps the lush green notes of the lawn to stand out. Also, the interior lights stream through the large glass doors enchantingly, and offer indirect lighting for the yard.

Cutting-edge yet simple designs, stylish minimalism, lavish use of wood and white hues, and love for the outdoors make this Japanese abode a must see. Take another tour for more inspiration - The Family Home That's Simply Elegant.