This Wonderful Wooden House Draws Your Gaze

The historically rich capital of Germany, Berlin, has introduced us today to an ultramodern and super stylish wood and glass home, which thrills with its sleek and simple lines and lively pops of vibrant hues. House Jacobs, rendered by the interior designers at Interior Design Berlin, is a futuristic abode surrounded by verdant greenery and it boasts of stylish, contemporary interiors. Trendy furniture, minimalistic fixtures and individualistic decor schemes make this home a must see. The kid’s bedroom is especially an explosion of bold and happy hues, and a treat for the eyes. Read on to admire this residence from closer quarters.
Clad in glass on almost all sides and elegantly framed with wood, this simple yet striking house makes an exclusive style statement amidst the other traditional abodes in the neighbourhood. The expansive wooden deck offers ample space for leisurely activities, while the numerous glass doors allow sunlight to reach every nook and cranny of the home’s insides.
The wooden floor adds oodles of cosy warmth in the dining area, while sheer white drapes add a hint of dreaminess to the bright and airy setting. Diners can sit around the sleek white table, in sunny yellow and lemony green chairs, and soak in the beauty of nature through the glass. Chic white pendant lights and a simple vase holding a bunch of pretty flowers complete the inviting look here.
A large and plush bed loaded with silvery grey and yellowish green cushions take the centre stage in this minimalistic but comfy master bedroom. The sconce lights on either side of the bed add dashes of liveliness to the arty grey and white wallpaper, while the exquisite side tables look nothing short of works of art. We also love the personalised decor on the sliding doors of the in-built closet.
Different tones of peppy yellowish green adorn the walls of the kid’s bedroom, while the drape is a stunning and vibrant affair riddled with bold patterns. The compact and cosy bed has been positioned under the pretty chandelier, while a plush navy rug offers comfort for floor activities. Large glass windows keep the room sunny and happy all the time, while the guitar speaks volumes of the child’s love for music. But what we particularly find fascinating are the quirky table and chair with legs and backs shaped like pencils. Rendered in shades of blue, turquoise and yellow, these pieces of furniture steal the show here.
The wooden floor complements the creamy white walls in the home office beautifully, while abundant glazing allows you to admire the outdoors and replenish your energy while working. The furniture here is arty, extremely modish, sleek, and rendered in sober yet elegant hues. A large but sleek table allows you to brainstorm with ease, while a large painting caters to aesthetic pleasure. For a hint of natural freshness, a lush potted plant stands in the corner.
Lively yellow mosaic tiles line one of the walls of the shower enclosure, making this bathroom a uniquely refreshing space. A futuristic rain shower promises to wash all your worries away, while a modish wooden chair sits near the trendy towel rack for a stylish look. Minimalism is the key to the inspiring atmosphere of this space.
Hope you loved this colourful and exclusively designed wood and glass house as much as we did.