Drawn Inspiration From This Tropical Dream House

A peaceful residence amidst a lot of greenery, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, is something we all crave for and this beach-side modern villa is just like a dream come true for most of us. At this private resort-like home, you can take a walk along the water, sit and relax near the beach, bask in the sun, breathe in fresh air, enjoy the nature-friendly ambience or just call your friends for a get-together at your lawn. This two-storey project named Residencia Beira Mar has been designed by RENATO TELES ARQUITETURA – Architects in Natal, an architect group known for their brilliant residential proposals.
Well, this looks like a surreal dream, isn’t it? The beautiful façade includes two floors – notice the stone finish of the ground floor wall, whereas the first floor wall has a pure white finish with integrated timber elements. There is a hint of the balcony with a wooden structure, where you can sit and spend hours together with your favorite book and gaze at the open. Not to forget the spectacular front view, facing the sea and the fabulous green lawn, adorned with palm trees. With such an environment, it wouldn’t be surprising if, with or without reason, you end up hosting multiple parties in a month for your friends and family.
This entrance to the villa is painted in white, which is in perfect contrast to the sleek modern windows with magnificent wooden lattices. The first sight of the huge windows that allow plenty of natural light inside the house, will make you fall in love with them. The entrance has been done up in a stylish way to meet the demands of every type of person. Those wanting some privacy may shut the windows, while those who want to be one with nature may just pull their chairs close to the windows and enjoy the scenic beauty.
Walk down to the balcony and find a beautiful one full of green pastures. It holds a special place in the villa as it provides breath-taking views of the sea, located just below the palm garden of the villa. Install a hammock and have a relaxing and literally “rocking” time in the balcony, either with a book in hand or just with yourself and mother nature.
Enter the drawing room and marvel at the interiors and furnishings. The interiors are in par with the authencity of the tropical villa. The light-colour themed room gives us a modern feel with a touch of ethnicity. The zebra printed cushions add that extra edge to the white sofas. The simple yet classy lamps enhance the beauty of the room, apart from providing enough warmth needed in the room. We love how the designers have incorporated the side walls with transparent glass structures, which offer a stunning view of the sea from the ease of lounging around the living room. The two tables in the centre with two white vases complete the modern composition.
They say that the family that eats together, stays together. This elegant white dining table looks inviting for sure and is big enough to accommodate your family and friends. The classy white colored vases match the ambiance. The simple light brown colored flooring enhances the look of the dining room. At the end of a hectic day, this would be one of the places in your villa that you would be looking forward to for ending your day with a sumptuous meal.
The wooden stairs perfectly sums up the tropical life here in the villa. With the little sunshine peeking in through those large windows on the side walls, this area is quite a cuddled-up corner.
Take the wooden staircase leading down to this yet another cozy room in the villa, which sums up our desire for relaxing here. It looks quite intimate with those white sofas, perfect for lazing around. And the cute little window slit in between the stonewall is something new to watch out for. Trust us, the little peek-a-boo of the garden from this hidden area is a definite
The design team at RENATO TELES ARQUITETURA – in Natal have created a fitting statement that says yes to the modern and an even bigger yes to the eclectic and the quirky. Various shapes and elements dot this modern tropical-themed villa to effortlessly bring in a touch of ethnic and a hint of the tropical, making way for something ecstatic. The home with a big lawn comprising palm trees and a breath-taking sea view is the ultimate holiday destination for most of the people out there. For more ideas, take a look at another home tour - An Exquisite South African Home Redefines Luxury!