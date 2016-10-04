Drawn Inspiration From This Tropical Dream House

Take the wooden staircase leading down to this yet another cozy room in the villa, which sums up our desire for relaxing here. It looks quite intimate with those white sofas, perfect for lazing around. And the cute little window slit in between the stonewall is something new to watch out for. Trust us, the little peek-a-boo of the garden from this hidden area is a definite

The design team at RENATO TELES ARQUITETURA – in Natal have created a fitting statement that says yes to the modern and an even bigger yes to the eclectic and the quirky. Various shapes and elements dot this modern tropical-themed villa to effortlessly bring in a touch of ethnic and a hint of the tropical, making way for something ecstatic. The home with a big lawn comprising palm trees and a breath-taking sea view is the ultimate holiday destination for most of the people out there. For more ideas, take a look at another home tour - An Exquisite South African Home Redefines Luxury!