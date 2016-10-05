A Drab Apartment Changes Dramatically

In the picturesque municipality of Les Coves de Vinroma in Spain, we chanced upon an apartment which was originally suffering from a dull and dated look. Unnecessary internal walls also made the home look cramped and it was necessary to lend it a complete overhaul for a more modern and stylish appeal. So the architects from Zero Level, Technical and Building Integrated SL took up the challenge of revamping this residence, and we must admit, they did a laudable job! Simple structural tweaks have now enhanced the openness of the apartment, while contemporary furnishing and sleek designs have upped its fashion quotient. Indoor greens, artefacts, sensible storage solutions and smooth, gleaming surfaces also contribute to its unique charm.
The bland floor and the non-descript walls doesn’t make it hard to understand that the original apartment was mundane and dated. The vertical space offered by the walls could be used more effectively, so that the problem posed by the scarce square footage of the home could be overcome.
Equipped with a comfy white couch and simple but elegant wall shelves, the living area is now a delightful place to relax and entertain guests. The shelves hold decorative knickknacks and family photos, while the modish dining arrangement sits nearby to cater to gastronomic pleasures. We also love how the wall separating the balcony from the living space has been pulled down to enhance the feeling of expansiveness and openness here. Glass sliding doors allow sunlight to flood the home and also enable easy ventilation when left open. A large but trendy ceiling light casts a soothing glow over the entire setting.
Bricks and wooden slats join hands to create an earthy, warm and cosy balcony. Potted plants take up a bit of the floor area, but dominate the gently illuminated wall mostly. A beautiful creeper has also been allowed to run free across the wall for a charming look.
Old-fashioned cabinets, a clumsy layout and morose tiles made the kitchen look cramped and shabby. Clutter ruled the counter, while appliances needed to be organised in a much more streamlined manner.
Can you believe it is the same kitchen we saw before? Gleaming and smooth cabinets take this grey and white space to a whole new level of design delight. All appliances have been accommodated cleverly by customised niches, while trendy chrome handles add panache to this area. The brilliantly illuminated false ceiling and the chic frosted glass door go very well with the design scheme followed here.
The bedroom is a simply decked space with a plush bed and a sleek ledge that holds a charming floral arrangement. The privacy of the bathroom has been maintained with the help of a large sheet of frosted glass, and the warmth of wood complement the purity of the white environs nicely.
Rendered in shades of white, dark grey and natural wood, the bathroom is a compact but smart space. Sleek sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures add to its stylishness, while the under-sink cabinet offers ample storage space. A trendy backlit mirror and sleek glass shower partition make sure that the bathroom looks bright and fresh.
It's remarkable how a cramped and depressing apartment was taken to the heights of design glory with some simple but intelligent moves.