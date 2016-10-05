A Drab Apartment Changes Dramatically

Rendered in shades of white, dark grey and natural wood, the bathroom is a compact but smart space. Sleek sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures add to its stylishness, while the under-sink cabinet offers ample storage space. A trendy backlit mirror and sleek glass shower partition make sure that the bathroom looks bright and fresh.

It’s remarkable how a cramped and depressing apartment was taken to the heights of design glory with some simple but intelligent moves. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - This Apartment Makeover Is Sure To Charm You.