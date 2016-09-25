5 Home Extensions That Brilliantly Blend Old And New

At homify, we understand that you may fall out of love with your home one day. Whether your family has outgrown the house and is frustrated by a lack of space or you simply tire of looking at it entirely we want to help you rekindle the flame!

Before calling it quits, consider adding an extension to your home. They can be configured in innumerable ways to suit your needs practically and stylistically. Let's take a look at some of our favourite home extensions that blend with an old house to create a stunning new home.