New Green Trend: Building With Straw

If its such a miraculous material then why are we just discovering straw now? Well, Americans have been using straw in their constructions since the late 19th century, when wood became scarce. Home-builders in Nebraska were looking for a less expensive material and even came up with the method of covering the straw bales in clay. Wood has never been such a rarity in Canada. Besides, many people were concerned about the safety of straw buildings before we had modern tests to determine its safety and insulation ratings.

In the modern era we’re faced with a new kind of building challenge. It’s not about scarcity of wood anymore, but climate change. Straw homes can actually achieve passive heating, where they don’t require traditional heating methods. Depending on how far north you are, of course, you may need a back-up heating method for the coldest February days. An eco-designer can tell you if you'll be fine with straw alone, or if there is another environmentally friendly heating system you'll need to pair with this insulation.