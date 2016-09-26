You Won't Believe This Beautiful Home Is Pre-Fabricated

You'll never believe that this sophisticated modern home was pre-fabricated and assembled partially off-site! It's rich interiors are unified by dark ceiling beams and luxurious decor. The huge en-suite bathroom will be the envy of the neighbours, along with the sultry sauna. Overall, architects Huf Haus have hit this one out of the park. Tour this home with us to see just how modern and luxurious a pre-fab home can be!
From the outside we can see that the black rafters and pillars are the support system for this pre-fab home. Instead of feeling like an unfortunate necessity of home's construction, these black pillars add a distinct style to the home that perfectly contrasts with it's glass panels. The overall look is modern and sophisticated. Better still, its solar panels, improved thermal insulation and modern building technology allow this huge house to produce more energy than it consumes.
Just wow! In the centre of the home the dining room is a balanced space, flanked by impressive black beams while open to the floor above. The home's simple hardwood floors are a great modern choice that has inspired the simple dining table. The chairs are modern and dark, pairing perfectly with the modern lighting fixture that hangs magnificently from the second floor ceiling.
We absolutely love the look of dark kitchens, especially when they are balanced with multiple windows for natural light. The black ceiling beam draws us into this simple space that lacks handles and distracting textures. Instead, the whole kitchen is sleek and solid, with pops of red accents that feel sophisticated and lively.
Though most of the main-floor is open-concept this little lounge area has been sequestered off by a partial wall. This creates the feeling of intimacy in the space, without cutting the room off from the rest of the home completely. The designers have created a quiet reading room where the owners can sit in peace, surrounded by tropical houseplants that add more comfort and luxury.
Speaking of relaxing, is there anything as wonderful as a sauna in your own home? This room doesn't skimp on the luxury either, piling it on with multiple seats for guests, a tray that fits into the sauna's generator which you can serve drinks or snacks on, and a huge glass wall so everyone can enjoy the lovely view.
The master has been placed at the very top of the house, so it can take advantage of the huge ceilings offered by the peak roof and the glass balcony with a green view. Like so many other spaces in this home, the master has been kept simple and sophisticated with a black and white theme and geometrical shapes. The extended side table is a practical choice that we love. It offers extra storage that takes full advantage of the whole corner, while keeping the design simple and square.
The luxury isn't over yet! This en-suite bathroom has a deep soaker tub that, when combined with the sauna, makes this home a bonafide spa! Neither have the designers neglected the little details, with bright lights ensuring great conditions for gazing into the mirror, more tropical plants to liven up the space, and fine art on the wall to enjoy while you're in that huge tub!
No home is complete without a little outdoor space to enjoy. We love how the shed reflects the black and white theme of the home, while also providing some protection for the patio. While we love the stone and concrete combination, we can't help but feel a little something is missing from this yard, maybe a pathway?