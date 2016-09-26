You Won't Believe This Beautiful Home Is Pre-Fabricated

No home is complete without a little outdoor space to enjoy. We love how the shed reflects the black and white theme of the home, while also providing some protection for the patio. While we love the stone and concrete combination, we can't help but feel a little something is missing from this yard, maybe a pathway? If you feel the same about your yard, you won't want to miss these 8 charming garden paths you can add on a budget. We think number seven would have been perfect for this home!