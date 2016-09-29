A Small Dull Apartment Reinvents Itself

Lisbon, the picturesque coastal capital of Portugal, is dotted with numerous stately buildings and attracts countless tourists every year. And it is here that we found ourselves ready to witness the smart and inspiring transformation of a small apartment filled with outdated elements. The interior remodelling was undertaken by the architects at Happy at Home Ideas – Interior Arquitetura E Remodelacao, and the final result is noteworthy. The different functional areas have been integrated in subtle ways to visually open up the home, while old-fashioned designs have been replaced with trendy ones. Elegant colour combinations like grey and white now dominate the abode, and lend it a minimalistic and chic appearance. Read on to learn more.
The kitchen with its bland floor tiles and dark, chunky wooden cabinets looked boring and passé previously. Exposed gas pipes and dated appliances also didn’t improve matters. But now, elegant shades of grey rule the space along with pristine white, while sleeker and smoother cabinets cater to storage needs fashionably. Appliances are accommodated neatly within cabinets for a more streamlined ambiance in the kitchen.
A darker counter top and a more convenient double sink now make the kitchen a functional as well as aesthetic space. Stylish fixtures, along with under-cabinet task lights, have been introduced to make the execution of culinary chores easier. But what we especially love id the makeover of the back-splash. Initially, it featured little white square tiles which looked nothing more than average. But now, snazzy black and white patterned tiles lend a bold new look to the kitchen!
Prior to the remodelling, the traditional door of the kitchen separated it completely from the rest of the home, making for a cramped look. The window with its worn out drape looked commonplace too. But look at the refreshing change now. A clear glass door separates the kitchen from the other areas but visually integrates it with them too. The flooring on the inside and outside of the kitchen complements each other too, to enhance this aura of openness. And the window is a stylish affair in glass bricks which flaunt a sleek and glossy cabinet in front with a potted plant on top. We also admire how the space on the left has been aptly utilised to introduce a large shelving unit with clever niches to house the fridge, microwave and more.
The white and muddy brown colour palette of the private bathroom before the makeover was utterly dull and uninspiring. The sanitary wares were outdated, and an unnecessary half wall separated the shower nook from the rest of the space. Currently, a fashionable sink with a trendy grey countertop has dramatically changed the look of the bathroom. Large grey floor tiles and a chic WC and bidet add to the style quotient here. The half wall separating the shower nook has been removed, and now full length glass doors make for a classy finish. Storage needs are efficiently met by the smart and sharp cabinet under the sink.
Old-fashioned fixtures, a clumsy shower tray, and unappealing tiles on the floor and walls made this common bathroom a design disaster. The black toilet seat and cover were eyesores particularly. Now, white, cream and wooden hues have come together for a much more sophisticated ambiance here. The shower tray has been removed, and the bathroom has been turned into a smart lavatory. The quirky and curvy washbasin comes with a purposeful hole on the side to hang towels. And the gorgeous flowers in the smooth white vase add a dollop of liveliness to the space.
The main hall of the apartment has been revamped delicately to look bright, bold and inviting. The geometrically inspired carpet stuns with its splashes of red and black, while the sleek cabinet on the right side wall artfully mimics the doors. The sideboard is a sleek and chic affair, with a silver framed mirror above it for a luxurious impact.
Modern designs, trendy colours and creative planning have transformed this once dated and dull home magically. Check out another before and after story for more ideas - This Apartment Makeover Is Sure To Charm You.