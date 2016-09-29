A Small Dull Apartment Reinvents Itself

The main hall of the apartment has been revamped delicately to look bright, bold and inviting. The geometrically inspired carpet stuns with its splashes of red and black, while the sleek cabinet on the right side wall artfully mimics the doors. The sideboard is a sleek and chic affair, with a silver framed mirror above it for a luxurious impact.

Modern designs, trendy colours and creative planning have transformed this once dated and dull home magically. Check out another before and after story for more ideas - This Apartment Makeover Is Sure To Charm You.