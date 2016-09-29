This Family Home Is Made for Fun

This Korean home was designed by the architects and designers at Wooden House. Using a timber frame construction, they've created this beautiful urban home that's filled with warmth and playfulness both inside and out (and it's worth noting that the company has received a 5-star rating for Quality Certification in Wooden Building Design).

They began with quite a large plot of land, and on it they built a family home with a total floor area of 135 square meters. With most of Korea's population living in high-rise apartment buildings, this amount of land is quite the luxury – this family can count themselves among the few in this city that enjoy so much floorspace! And while Korea tends to boast larger apartment sizes that than of its neighboring countries, this home still offers a good chunk more than the average Korean living space. It's time to explore this spacious wooden home!