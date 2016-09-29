5 beautiful bedrooms to make your dreams soar

Often reserved for holding the bulk of the home's clutter, the attic of the house is actually an ideal space for a bedroom to take shape, with the warmth and coziness inherent in the wooden beams and lowered ceilings of the attic space. These typical features of an attic thus become the main ingredients that characterize an attic bedroom, the base upon which these following five bedrooms have been conceived, each adding its own personality and style through the use of varied layouts and materials.

Most of these lofted areas adopt a modern atmosphere, a clean and minimal space in which the bed – the protagonist of the sleeping area – becomes the element that commands attention. These designs also use layouts and materials to complement the rich, warm textures of their wooden infrastructure, placing a heavy emphasis on the natural warmth that wood has to offer. These designs turn a forgotten attic space into a comforting sleeping space that strongly suggest the moods of relaxation and restfulness through their design.

Here's a small recap of the 5 most beautiful attic bedrooms on homify – perhaps you'll be inspired to look at your own attic in a new way!