The House Shaped Like A Horseshoe Magnet

Here's the reason why the home has been nicknamed Horseshoe Magnet House ! The steely grey of the zinc roof covers both sides of this U-shaped structure, forming dark grey buttresses that take on a horseshoe appearance. The addition of long, vertically-oriented windows only serves to magnify the strong vertical lines of the home's slanting facade, creating strong vertical movement in the exterior's design (not to mention, allowing plenty of sunlight to reach the interior area of the home). The way the upper floor's balcony has been attached in the center of this sheltered horseshoe area makes for a secret deck to enjoy outside views without being viewed by the neighbors – a clever design that takes advantage of the home's unique shape. On the ground level, the enclosed space has been used to create an intimate and sheltered patio that's useful in all seasons, sheltered from wind and rain.

