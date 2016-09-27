From a Concrete Garage to a Comfortable Family Home

When you're adding a whole new ceiling you may as well put in a gigantic skylight while you're up there! This amazing feature brings light into the space and keeps our focus up on the dramatic ceiling shape. Beneath this amazing feature the modern and simple dining area incorporates all of the elements of the home with its materials: the white table top matches the ceiling, the wooden legs match the stairs, and the dark black matches the matte furniture and kitchen counter.

