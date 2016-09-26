Get Rid Of Those Pesky Home Odours Naturally

There are certain rooms in the house that gather musty smells or areas that end up with a bit of a strange whiff.
When your house has been closed for too long, it might smell damp. If something goes off in your refrigerator, the stink can permeate your kitchen. Or perhaps it was that party guest who smoked and now the whiff of stale cigarettes won't vanish.
The problem with bad smells is that they can end up sticking to clothes, furniture and textiles. It can be difficult to get rid of them.
You don't want to end up using all sorts of chemicals that could be harmful in your home to get rid of the smells, however. This is why it is so important to look at how we can beat bad smells the natural way!
One of the most natural and fresh ways to get our home smelling fresh and clean is to ensure that there is adequate ventilation flowing through your home.
In this living room, we can see how the open windows here ensure that this space is packed with fresh air and sunshine. This will naturally ensure that any bad smells lingering in this area waft out of the home.
Invest in plenty of windows, doors and even skylights!
Tip: Even in winter, open the windows once or twice a day for some fresh air.
One of the easiest and most natural ways to keep your home free of bad smells is to keep your home clean as any good design professional or home maker will tell you!
Keep the kitchen counter tops freshly wiped down and sparkly clean. Use lemon and hot water to disinfect the cooking space once you are done whipping up a feast.
Don't forget to also wipe down your cabinets and shelves every now and then too. Often these spaces get overlooked in a clean!
Boiling some pot pourri or a few lemons is also a good way to freshen up the room.
Even the most modern and trendy bathroom can end up with a horrible smell because of how damp this room can get. Wet feet on the floor, humidity on the walls and foggy mirrors can create a very unpleasant odor.
This is why it's important to keep your bathroom as dry as possible. Invest in bathmats, which you can stand on so that you don't wet the floor. Hang the towels up properly when you are done with them. Open the windows and let fresh air in!
How often does our fridge smell bad, resulting in a very stinky kitchen just because we have let something go rotten in it?
Spend 10 minutes every week going through your fridge and throwing out any items that have started to rot or have gone off.
You should also wash out your entire fridge every so often, unpacking the food and condiments and wiping down the drawers and shelves. Defrost your freezer regularly too. A box of baking soda in your fridge is a natural odour remover.
Another space that can end up getting a bit musty and stinky is the closet. Shoes can be especially bad culprits! They can stink an entire room out if they've been worn too often without socks.
If you've worn your jacket around a barbeque where this is lots of smoke and open flames, you can also end up with a very awful smelling closet.
This is why it's important to make sure that you keep your closet regularly ventilated as well as clean your clothes, jackets and shoes before you put them in the closet.
