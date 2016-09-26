A Weekend Home Gets A Wicked Extension

Today, we are going to visit Vienna where design professionals Dietric + Lang Architects extended a home built in the 1970s, to create a bigger and more expansive space. It's also a very savvy and trendy design.
Once a weekend home, the house was now going to be lived in continuously and needed extra bedrooms and a breakfast space.
The architects did this by removing the partition walls to create a spacious south-facing living room which opens onto a terrace.
As we explore this expansion inch by inch, we will see how wood works beautifully with a traditional brick structure while rustic and modernity style collide in a gorgeous look and feel.
We will also see how easy it is to extend your home, with the right expertise. If you have the property and space available to you, why not use it for a larger home?
Let's take a look!
The facade is gorgeous with the extended area made out of wooden cladding. This contrasts beautifully with the traditional white brick walls, creating a very aesthetically appealing look and feel.
In this image, we can see that the home is a double-storey, with the new part of the home featuring large rectangle windows that allow plenty of light to flow into the home. It also features a flat roof, which neatly fit under the existing home.
If we look at the home in this image, we can see how a staircase leads down from the upper storey to the lower storey. This connects the two areas seamlessly, which is very functional.
A good staircase design doesn't have to be limited to the interior space of a home. Opt for a trendy design outside too, to enhance your facade.
We can also see how the upper storey extends over an open space in this image, which could be used for a little terrace area. The fact that is already shaded is a huge plus.
The window shutters are also very design savvy and the fact that these ones match the rest of the facade makes for a very striking look and feel.
In this image, we can see how the home opens up beautifully onto the garden. This transition between the interior and exterior spaces makes for a very spacious home as it is not spatially limited by the perimeter walls.
The white walls contrast with the wooden doors and shutters, creating a country look and feel.
What is very important to take away from this design is how the garden impacts the facade. A gorgeous garden can completely enhance a natural colour palette while the vines add to that country look and feel.
If we head inside the home, we can see how natural light floods into the home thanks to the design of the windows, which we saw from the outside of the home.
We can also see how the natural colour palette transitions between the exterior space into the interior space. The white walls illuminate the sunshine that flows into this space, while the wooden floors and finishes make for a very warm and homely design.
In this image, we can see how the extended area has resulted in a gorgeous conservatory with glass windows and skylights. This sun room can be used for a living area or a reading room, where the family can enjoy the sunshine and the nature that surrounds the home.
The great thing about this room is that it can be used in all weather conditions. Even in winter, this is a great space that can be used for many different activities.
Paired with some comfortable living room products, this space is a gem!
In this image, we can see how the designers planned out the extension very carefully.
This drawing very clearly maps out the extension, ensuring that the home owners and the architects are on the same page.
