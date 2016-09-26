A Weekend Home Gets A Wicked Extension

Today, we are going to visit Vienna where design professionals Dietric + Lang Architects extended a home built in the 1970s, to create a bigger and more expansive space. It's also a very savvy and trendy design.

Once a weekend home, the house was now going to be lived in continuously and needed extra bedrooms and a breakfast space.

The architects did this by removing the partition walls to create a spacious south-facing living room which opens onto a terrace.

As we explore this expansion inch by inch, we will see how wood works beautifully with a traditional brick structure while rustic and modernity style collide in a gorgeous look and feel.

We will also see how easy it is to extend your home, with the right expertise. If you have the property and space available to you, why not use it for a larger home?

Let's take a look!