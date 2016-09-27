5 Secrets To Low-Cost Home Construction

Although the design is minimalistic, this home is fully functioning. It has all the necessities for modern lifestyles. This ground floor has a small kitchen and an open plan space that could be the dining and living room. It all opens out to the built in deck through the sliding glass doors.

With an open plan like this you are cutting costs for doors, hardware, and paint. You will also save in labour costs involved in building dividing walls. Combining rooms into an open plan also makes decorating easy. One theme or colour, such as natural wood, can carry throughout the home. Also an open plan can make a space feel larger. The space is irresistible.

Thanks for taking a tour of this unique budget friendly home.