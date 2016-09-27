5 Secrets To Low-Cost Home Construction

Detached single family houses are some of the most coveted and expensive homes in Canada. What if you could easily and stylishly save money while building your dream house? Japanese architect Ujihara Motomu was asked to work within a tight budget to build the perfect home for their client. We will show you the secrets of this spacious two storey home that cost significantly less to build than its counterparts. Let’s go take a look!
The result of the project is this beautiful two storey home. A concrete base couples with dark stained wood for the exterior. Plenty of glazing on the main floor makes the interior impossibly bright. The home sits on a small plot creating a little footprint but within makes great use of the limited space. Homes like this could be a great solution for housing affordability. Check out the balcony space upstairs. A dynamic addition to this contemporary home, which was built for 14 million yen or around C$184,000.
The architects decided on a cedar wood frame for the house. The biggest design goal was the exterior of the house. All unnecessary decor and frills have been eliminated to showcase the calm dignity of the house. This style of minimalist design and construction comes with fewer costs and is easier to maintain as compared to other homes.
When working within a tight budget it’s important to know where there’s wiggle room and where you simply cannot skimp. If we take a look into a room on the second floor, we see that it’s a bedroom and a multipurpose space. Wood was used as much as possible in the interior. The result is a soft and natural atmosphere as bright wood engulfs the room. To allocate funds for this wood structure the thermal insulation and plumbing was kept to a barebones minimum. There was no room in the budget for frivolous decorative elements. This is a truly inspiring application of minimalist design elements.
Looking at the ceiling we can see the cedar board makes an animated natural atmosphere. This emphasis on nature gives the home an aura of and freshness. The kind of wood used in the exterior is specially manufactured to resist weather and is built to last. Considerably cheaper than most wood, this is usually an option for commercial building design. A great testament to the ingenuity of the architect! This building material decision helped keep costs down.
It may look like we are showing here the final stages of the building process. In fact, this is the finished product! Stripped back design means that the decor relies solely on the appearance of the materials used in the building's frame. There are no decor elements, such as tiling or wallpaper, added into the initial design scheme.
This stripped-back look was exactly what the client wanted. The rawness of the home's interiors is stunning. Wood, plyboard, and the occasional flash of metal joinery makes for bold interior style.
Although the design is minimalistic, this home is fully functioning. It has all the necessities for modern lifestyles. This ground floor has a small kitchen and an open plan space that could be the dining and living room. It all opens out to the built in deck through the sliding glass doors.
With an open plan like this you are cutting costs for doors, hardware, and paint. You will also save in labour costs involved in building dividing walls. Combining rooms into an open plan also makes decorating easy. One theme or colour, such as natural wood, can carry throughout the home. Also an open plan can make a space feel larger. The space is irresistible.
Thanks for taking a tour of this unique budget friendly home. For more low-cost design inspiration, check out our feature on 7 thrifty ways to redecorate your kitchen.