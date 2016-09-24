The Beautiful Brick Home With A Stairway To Heaven

Style and trend take on many different shapes and forms. The beauty of architecture is how many options there are out there, which means that depending on your personal preferences, you can end up with a very unique yet incredible home.

Today, we will see how wood and brick have been used together in house, designed by professionals DCK, to create a fabulous exterior and a very savvy interior design.

We will also see how these materials have been used in new and innovative ways, for incredibly aesthetically pleasing results. The great thing about wood and brick is how they bring a warmth and a homeliness to a space, allowing cutting-edge design and a sense of coziness to collide.

Let's take a look.