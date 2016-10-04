Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Beautiful Balconies That Beckon

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern terrace
This collection of brilliant and unique balconies will make you green with envy.

These neat little nooks  are compact, functional and oasis of relaxation – we think you'll find a design that suits your tastes.

If you are lucky enough to own a home with a little outdoor space in the form of a balcony, then be glad because this is a very desirable feature in a property for any major city.

Don't neglect your balcony or terrace, embrace it and show it some love for it can a refuge from the daily grind just like these 7 patios, designed by top notch professionals.

1. A multi-functional outdoor paradise

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern terrace
Stylish, cool and very practical, this little balcony scores on all fronts! It has been turned into an outdoor living area a s well as a small kitchen cum dining room. This balcony is very impressive!

Here the residents can enjoy a multi-functional space with a view!

2. The rustic rural dream life

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Patios & Decks
If you like a rustic design, then you will love this balcony. This is a space where you just melt into relaxation mode, because of all that it offers. Beautifully situated between the hills, this terrace combines the modernity of a rustic design with a touch of class and elegance.

3. Relax in the peace and tranquility of this balcony

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Patios & Decks
Sometimes simplicity is the key to success and this balcony really has its own unique atmosphere of serenity.

Complete with a sofa, two armchairs, comfortable pillows and plenty of green in the form of plants and flowers, this is a comfortable and lovely place. 

What's more is that you can create this same look and feel on your very own balcony. Consult an expert for help!

4. Ultimate entertainment area

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern terrace
Do you like entertainment? Then this is the balcony for you! Equipped with a spacious dining area, lounge sofas and ample space for a large group, this is a brilliant venue for your next party or stylish soiree.

5. On the rooftop

homify Modern terrace
If you live high up in an apartment, then you have an excellent opportunity for a roof garden. 

This is a roof terrace with phenomenal views, which can be enjoyed from the comfortable seating areas. It is enhanced by the splashes of stylish greenery here and there.

Don't you love the pretty umbrella, which is suspended over the furniture? 

Have a look at these 7 wonderful roof terrace ideas for inspiration for your own home.

6. Luxurious life!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern terrace
Is it even necessary to say something about this impressive example? A sofa bed with two trendy armchairs have been positioned outside, merging luxury with contemporary furniture. There is also plenty of space – enough said!

Tip: Add a splash of colour to your terrace for some vibrancy.

7. Indoor and outdoor integrated

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern terrace
If you'd like a balcony, but also enjoy the comforts of your living room then this balcony is perfect for you.

This terrace area offers the ultimate in relaxation, with a large comfortable sofa and a fan that brings coolness to the space on hot days.

If you liked this ideabook, then check out these 8 balcony revamps you have to see.

This Home Is A Minimalist Hybrid Of Indoor And Outdoor Spaces
Which balcony is your favorite?

