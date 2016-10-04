7 Beautiful Balconies That Beckon

This collection of brilliant and unique balconies will make you green with envy.
These neat little nooks are compact, functional and oasis of relaxation – we think you'll find a design that suits your tastes.
If you are lucky enough to own a home with a little outdoor space in the form of a balcony, then be glad because this is a very desirable feature in a property for any major city.
Don't neglect your balcony or terrace, embrace it and show it some love for it can a refuge from the daily grind just like these 7 patios, designed by top notch professionals.
Stylish, cool and very practical, this little balcony scores on all fronts! It has been turned into an outdoor living area a s well as a small kitchen cum dining room. This balcony is very impressive!
Here the residents can enjoy a multi-functional space with a view!
If you like a rustic design, then you will love this balcony. This is a space where you just melt into relaxation mode, because of all that it offers. Beautifully situated between the hills, this terrace combines the modernity of a rustic design with a touch of class and elegance.
Sometimes simplicity is the key to success and this balcony really has its own unique atmosphere of serenity.
Complete with a sofa, two armchairs, comfortable pillows and plenty of green in the form of plants and flowers, this is a comfortable and lovely place.
What's more is that you can create this same look and feel on your very own balcony. Consult an expert for help!
Do you like entertainment? Then this is the balcony for you! Equipped with a spacious dining area, lounge sofas and ample space for a large group, this is a brilliant venue for your next party or stylish soiree.
If you live high up in an apartment, then you have an excellent opportunity for a roof garden.
This is a roof terrace with phenomenal views, which can be enjoyed from the comfortable seating areas. It is enhanced by the splashes of stylish greenery here and there.
Don't you love the pretty umbrella, which is suspended over the furniture?
Have a look at these 7 wonderful roof terrace ideas for inspiration for your own home.
Is it even necessary to say something about this impressive example? A sofa bed with two trendy armchairs have been positioned outside, merging luxury with contemporary furniture. There is also plenty of space – enough said!
Tip: Add a splash of colour to your terrace for some vibrancy.
If you'd like a balcony, but also enjoy the comforts of your living room then this balcony is perfect for you.
This terrace area offers the ultimate in relaxation, with a large comfortable sofa and a fan that brings coolness to the space on hot days.
If you liked this ideabook, then check out these 8 balcony revamps you have to see.