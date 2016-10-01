The coolest container home you'll ever see

A private retreat close to nature. A stylish space where every detail is considered. A thoughtfully designed home with only what is needed. Sound appealing?

Today we have a house that ticks all the boxes, but it does it in a way that might surprise you.

It’s a tiny house. In fact, this entire house is constructed out of a single shipping container.

As the tiny house movement has gained momentum, more and more people are re-evaluating what they’re looking for in their homes. However, tiny often comes with thoughts of sacrifice. Less space means less stuff—appealing—but it may also mean less style.

That is not the case at all with this beautiful Brazilian home. Designed by Christina Menezes Arquitetura this container home has style—if not space—to spare.